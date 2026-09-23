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Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix Biosystems Inc.


2026-09-23 09:06:28
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 08:17 AM EST - Microbix Biosystems Inc.: Will be presenting to investors at the Muskoka Capital Event, organized by Capital Event Management Ltd. and being hosted at the JW Marriott Rosseau Muskoka, in Minett, Ontario, September 25 to 27. Microbix Biosystems Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.31.

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