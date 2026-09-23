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TSX Futures Slip
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Futures for Canada's resources-heavy main stock index dipped on Wednesday as prices of precious metals including gold and silver slipped, with investor focus on any developments around prospects of a Middle East peace deal.
The TSX leaped 323.06 points to close Tuesday at 36,332.28
The Canadian dollar inched backward 0.10 cents to 71 cents U.S.
December futures gave back 0.2% Wednesday morning.
U.S. President Donald Trump said?talks with Iran in New York had made progress, but then threatened to "annihilate" the country if a deal was not?reached.
Among single stocks, CIBC downgraded its rating on silver miner Endeavour Silver to "neutral" from "outperformer".
On the economic slate, Statistics Canada says its new housing price fell 0.1% month over month in August, matching the decline recorded in July.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange gained 19.77 points, or 2.2%, to close Tuesday at 939.80.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. equity futures were little changed early Wednesday, as oil prices fluctuated amid fresh uncertainty around the war between the U.S. and Iran.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials slid 25 points, or 0.1%, to 52,254.
Futures for the S&P 500 squeezed higher three points to 7,834.75.
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite eased 21.75 points, or 0.1%. to 31,006.75.
President Donald Trump said Tuesday that U.S. and Iranian officials met for three hours during the annual United Nations General Assembly gathering in New York. He described it as a“very good meeting.”
Earlier Tuesday in his address to the U.N., Trump said he has a“big decision” over whether to reach a deal with Tehran or“annihilate” the country.
Going into Wednesday, traders will be watching earnings results from General Mills, Paychex and H.B. Fuller.
Futures tied to the major averages all pared back from earlier gains after Brent crude oil futures moved higher, erasing earlier losses seen overnight.
Brent futures for November delivery were last seen trading around 0.4% higher at $99.60 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were down 0.5% at $90.04 per barrel.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng retreated 1%, while markets in Japan remained on holiday.
Oil prices fell 33 cents to $90.19 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices handed back $26.00 to $4,350.40 U.S an ounce.
Futures for Canada's resources-heavy main stock index dipped on Wednesday as prices of precious metals including gold and silver slipped, with investor focus on any developments around prospects of a Middle East peace deal.
The TSX leaped 323.06 points to close Tuesday at 36,332.28
The Canadian dollar inched backward 0.10 cents to 71 cents U.S.
December futures gave back 0.2% Wednesday morning.
U.S. President Donald Trump said?talks with Iran in New York had made progress, but then threatened to "annihilate" the country if a deal was not?reached.
Among single stocks, CIBC downgraded its rating on silver miner Endeavour Silver to "neutral" from "outperformer".
On the economic slate, Statistics Canada says its new housing price fell 0.1% month over month in August, matching the decline recorded in July.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange gained 19.77 points, or 2.2%, to close Tuesday at 939.80.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. equity futures were little changed early Wednesday, as oil prices fluctuated amid fresh uncertainty around the war between the U.S. and Iran.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials slid 25 points, or 0.1%, to 52,254.
Futures for the S&P 500 squeezed higher three points to 7,834.75.
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite eased 21.75 points, or 0.1%. to 31,006.75.
President Donald Trump said Tuesday that U.S. and Iranian officials met for three hours during the annual United Nations General Assembly gathering in New York. He described it as a“very good meeting.”
Earlier Tuesday in his address to the U.N., Trump said he has a“big decision” over whether to reach a deal with Tehran or“annihilate” the country.
Going into Wednesday, traders will be watching earnings results from General Mills, Paychex and H.B. Fuller.
Futures tied to the major averages all pared back from earlier gains after Brent crude oil futures moved higher, erasing earlier losses seen overnight.
Brent futures for November delivery were last seen trading around 0.4% higher at $99.60 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were down 0.5% at $90.04 per barrel.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng retreated 1%, while markets in Japan remained on holiday.
Oil prices fell 33 cents to $90.19 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices handed back $26.00 to $4,350.40 U.S an ounce.
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