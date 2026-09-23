Changi Airports To Participate In Construction Of New Airport In Kazakhstan's Astana

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Singapore's Changi Airports International (CAI), a subsidiary of Changi Airport Group, will be involved in the construction of a new airport in Astana, according to the Astana akimat.

The Astana akimat, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport and CAI have signed a Framework Cooperation Agreement aimed at developing a long-term strategic partnership in the field of airport infrastructure in the capital.

Under the agreement, the parties reached formal arrangements in two main areas: cooperation on the construction of a new airport in Astana and the development of the existing Astana International Airport.

“The parties agreed to cooperate on the implementation of the project to construct a new airport in Astana. The project is being implemented as part of the fulfillment of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's instruction to create an international aviation hub and develop Astana's transit potential,” the akimat said.

The parties also agreed to cooperate with CAI on the existing Astana International Airport, including the company's participation in management, operations and maintenance (O&M), as well as other areas of its further development.

The parties are currently working to agree on the partnership structure, project implementation terms and prepare the necessary documents.

The signing of the Framework Cooperation Agreement formalized the agreements reached during the visit of Changi Airport Group management to Astana and provides a basis for further joint implementation of the new airport construction project, as well as cooperation on the development of the existing Astana International Airport, the akimat said.

The cooperation will combine the long-term vision of the Astana akimat and Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport for the development of the capital's aviation infrastructure with CAI's international expertise in airport planning, construction and management.

In August 2026, during talks in Kazakhstan, Changi Airport Group expressed its readiness to provide expertise for the construction of a new airport and the development of Astana as a regional aviation hub.

Following the talks, a Kazakh delegation held a meeting with representatives of Changi Airports International in Singapore, where the parties identified the main areas for further cooperation. The signing of the Framework Cooperation Agreement became the next stage of interaction and formalized the agreements reached, the akimat said.

Changi Airport Group (CAG) is Singapore's state-owned company responsible for managing and developing the country's airport infrastructure, including Changi Airport. CAG manages airport operations, passenger and cargo traffic, commercial infrastructure, services and digital solutions. In 2025, Changi Airport handled about 70 million passengers and more than 2 million tons of cargo, connecting Singapore with more than 170 cities worldwide.

CAG also implements international projects through its subsidiary Changi Airports International (CAI), which has experience working with more than 90 airports in more than 35 countries.