American Shipyards Are Backlogged And Washington Is Buying Software

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Issued on behalf of Edge Total Intelligence Inc.

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA News Group News Commentary - Huntington Ingalls finished its second quarter with a total backlog of approximately $57.3 billion. That is not a sales figure, it is a queue, and it is the clearest single measure of the problem the United States Navy is now trying to solve. The constraint on American naval capacity is not orders and it is not money. It is throughput: how quickly a shipyard can plan, sequence, source and build against work it has already been paid to do. In December 2025 the Navy made an unusual bet on what fixes that, awarding a $448 million contract to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence and autonomy technologies across the industrial base, initially focused on Submarine Industrial Base shipbuilders, shipyards, and critical suppliers. It treated a shipyard bottleneck as a data problem. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I), Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HII), General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD), and Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY).

Key Takeaways



The Navy has put real money behind the thesis. A $448 million strategic investment announced on December 9, 2025, to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence and autonomy technologies across the industrial base, under an initiative the service calls Shipbuilding Operating System (Ship OS).



The pilot numbers are the service's own. According to the Navy's statement, submarine schedule planning at General Dynamics Electric Boat was reduced from 160 manual hours to under 10 minutes, and Portsmouth Naval Shipyard cut material review times from weeks to under one hour.



That validates a category, not a single vendor. The award establishes that digital twin and decision-intelligence software is now a funded line item in naval shipbuilding rather than a conference topic, which changes the addressable market for everyone working in it.



edgeTI has been named in the trade press covering it. National Defense Magazine's coverage of AI and digital twins as a response to shipyard backlogs featured Edge Total Intelligence alongside its partners Austal USA and Sabel Systems, and its advisor Lucian Niemeyer.

Its revenue is growing from a small base. First half 2026 revenue of $3,647,312 was up 211% year over year following the January 2026 acquisition of technology assets from Austal Limited for 9.9% of the Company's publicly traded subordinate voting shares. edgeTI continues to operate at a net loss as it navigates substantial changes in Australian contracts while U.S. contracts are expanding in the maritime industry.



Why a Shipyard Is a Data Problem

A modern warship is assembled from hundreds of thousands of parts arriving from a supplier network of thousands of firms, against a build sequence where a single late component can idle a berth for weeks. The scheduling problem is not conceptually difficult. It is simply enormous, and it has historically been managed across spreadsheets, legacy planning systems and institutional memory held by people who are retiring.

That is why the efficiency figures the Navy published are striking in a specific way. Reducing submarine schedule planning from 160 manual hours to under ten minutes is not a story about a better algorithm. It is a story about what happens when data that already existed in five incompatible systems is made queryable in one place. The same applies to cutting material review from weeks to under an hour. Nothing was invented; something was connected.

Digital twin software is the category built around that idea. Rather than replacing the systems a shipyard already runs, it creates a live, unified representation of the operation on top of them, so that a scheduler, a supply chain manager and a yard superintendent are all looking at the same picture at the same moment. In a facility where the cost of being wrong is measured in berth-days, that is worth a great deal.

The strategic urgency behind the spending is not subtle either. The United States has a limited number of yards capable of building nuclear submarines, the Virginia and Columbia class programmes have both experienced delay and cost growth, and China's naval production capacity has been expanding. Adding physical capacity takes a decade. Extracting more output from the yards that already exist is the only lever available on a shorter timeline.

Where edgeTI Sits in That Picture

Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I), headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, provides operational intelligence software and solutions for defense, maritime, manufacturing, critical infrastructure and government organizations whose systems by design cannot be consolidated. Its edgeCoreTM platform creates a unified, real-time operational picture and enables governed action across those systems, with approvals, controls and evidence preserved. Customer data remains in place and under the customer's control.

EdgeTI's architectural choice, working on top of what an organisation already runs rather than replacing it, aligns with the Navy's goal to aggregate data from enterprise resource planning systems, legacy databases, and operational sources to identify bottlenecks, streamline engineering workflows, and support proactive risk mitigation, providing a unified, data-driven approach to production management that enables faster, more informed decisions.

The Company was featured in National Defense Magazine 's coverage of AI and digital twins as a response to shipyard backlogs, alongside its partners Austal USA and Sabel Systems Technology Solutions, and its advisor, the Honourable Lucian Niemeyer. Being named in that coverage is a positioning marker rather than a contract, and should be read as such.

The commercial effect has shown up quickly in the revenue line and should be read against the size of that line. Second quarter 2026 revenue was $1,961,464, up 380% year over year and 16% sequentially, following first quarter revenue of $1.69 million which was itself up 121%. Chief Executive Jason Nichols has been direct about the other side of it, noting that the Company continues to operate at a net loss and remains focused on improving operating efficiency, integrating the acquired operations and strengthening its financial position.

The honest framing is that edgeTI is a micro-cap software and solutions company operating in a category that a very large customer has just decided to fund. That is a materially better position than being in a category nobody is buying. It is not the same thing as having won any part of the work, and no assurance can be given that it will.

The Companies Around Digital Shipyard

The companies below are referenced solely as market and sector context. None is a peer, competitor or financial comparable of Edge Total Intelligence, and all are dramatically larger.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR)

Palantir is a counterparty on the Navy contract that defines this market. Announced on December 9, 2025, under the initial $448 million award, ShipOS will leverage Palantir's software to bring modern best practices to the complex, data heavy environment of Navy shipbuilding. Secretary of the Navy John Phelan described the announcement:“This investment provides the resources our shipbuilders, shipyards, and suppliers need to modernize their operations and succeed in meeting our nation's defense requirements. By enabling industry to adopt AI and autonomy tools at scale, we're helping the shipbuilding industry improve schedules, increase capacity, and reduce costs. This is about doing business smarter and building the industrial capability our Navy and nation require.”

What is worth noting is that the work is not finished and the company has said so. Mike Gallagher, the former GOP congressman from Wisconsin that now leads Palantir's defense efforts, said the initial contract lasts two years and aims to expand into 100 suppliers.“We have to prove the value,” he added.“And then at the end of the two-year program, the companies, if we push ourselves, will take on the sustainment costs.”

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HII)

Huntington Ingalls is the largest military shipbuilder in the United States and the clearest measure of both the demand and the bottleneck. It reported second quarter 2026 revenue of $3.4 billion, up 10.9%, with net earnings of $208 million or $5.27 per diluted share, and raised its full-year shipbuilding revenue guidance to between $10.2 billion and $10.4 billion. Contract awards of $6.7 billion in the quarter took total backlog to approximately $57.3 billion, and the company finalised contract modifications for the Virginia-class Block VI and Columbia-class submarine programmes valued at a combined $76.6 billion.

Chief Executive Chris Kastner pointed to a fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit shipbuilding growth, with shipbuilding throughput improved 12% year to date against a 15% full-year target and more than 3,500 shipbuilders hired. Throughput is the operative word. A company with $57.3 billion of backlog does not need more orders; it needs to convert the ones it has faster, and that is precisely the problem software is being bought to address.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD)

General Dynamics Electric Boat is where the Navy's headline efficiency figure came from. According to the service's own statement, submarine schedule planning at Electric Boat was reduced from 160 manual hours to under 10 minutes during pilot deployments. Electric Boat designs, builds, repairs and modernises nuclear submarines for the Navy and is one of only two yards in the country capable of that work.

Its inclusion here is as the site of the result rather than as a technology vendor. It matters because it establishes that the gains were measured inside a real production environment on a real programme, not in a demonstration. That is a higher standard of evidence than this category usually produces, and it is the reason the Navy was willing to fund a broader rollout.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY)

Bentley Systems builds infrastructure engineering software and has been among the more established commercial developers of digital twin technology, applied to bridges, rail networks, utilities, plants and other large physical assets where an owner needs a live representation of something already built and operating.

Bentley is included to make the point that digital twins are not a defence invention. The technology matured in civil infrastructure and industrial operations over a decade before the Navy took an interest, which is why vendors in this space can point to deployed systems rather than research programmes. It also indicates the shape of the competitive field a small company is entering: established software firms with large installed bases are adjacent to this opportunity and may pursue it.

What to Watch

Three things. Whether the ShipOS strategic initiative expands beyond the submarine industrial base into surface shipbuilding as the Navy has indicated it intends, because that is what turns a single contract into a procurement category with room for more than one supplier. Whether edgeTI converts its partnerships and its trade-press visibility into a disclosed United States defence contract beyond its work on Digital Sea, a U.S. Navy program on additive manufacturing with Austal USA. And whether the Company's revenue growth outruns its losses, since it is integrating an acquisition, funding a potential United States listing and operating at a net loss simultaneously.

The useful way to hold all of this is that Washington has now priced the problem. A $448 million strategic initiative to make shipyard data usable is an admission that the constraint on American naval output is organisational as much as industrial. That admission is worth more to the small companies in this category than any single award, because it establishes the budget line. Whether any particular one of them reaches it is a separate question entirely.

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CONTINUED... Read this and more news for Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) at:

Article Sources:

[1] Edge Total Intelligence Inc., second quarter and first half 2026 results, August 31, 2026, and first quarter 2026 results, together with the Company's disclosures regarding the acquisition of technology assets from Austal Limited completed January 5, 2026.

[2] U.S. Navy and Palantir Technologies Inc. announcement of the Shipbuilding Operating System (Ship OS) programme, December 9, 2025, including the Navy's statement of pilot results.

[3] Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc., "HII Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results," July 30, 2026, as furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

[4] National Defense Magazine, "AI, Digital Twins Seen as Solution to Shipyard Backlogs," by Allyson Park.

[5] Public disclosures and filings of the referenced companies.

[6] Edge Total Intelligence Inc., "Edge Total Intelligence to Expand its U.S. Navy Presence: with U$1.2 Million Austal USA Contracts," June 15, 2026, filed under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at

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Cautionary Note Regarding the Ship OS Programme and Third-Party Results. The Shipbuilding Operating System programme and the associated contract described in this article were awarded to Palantir Technologies Inc. and other suppliers. Edge Total Intelligence Inc. is not a party to that contract, is not a subcontractor, supplier, teaming partner or participant in it, and has not been awarded any part of it at this time. The efficiency results cited, including the reduction of submarine schedule planning from 160 manual hours to under 10 minutes at General Dynamics Electric Boat and the reduction of material review times from weeks to under one hour at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, are figures reported by the U.S. Navy in connection with Palantir's pilot deployments. They describe outcomes achieved using Palantir technology in specific facilities and are not results of Edge Total Intelligence Inc., its products or its partners. Nothing in this article states or implies that Edge Total Intelligence Inc. has achieved, could achieve, or would achieve comparable outcomes, or that it could do so at any particular cost, and no comparison of price, performance or capability between Edge Total Intelligence Inc. and Palantir Technologies Inc. is made or intended. Readers should not infer any competitive equivalence between them.

Cautionary Note Regarding Edge Total Intelligence Inc. The Company is a micro-cap software company that continues to operate at a net loss and has disclosed increased operating costs associated with acquisition integration and preparation for a potential United States exchange listing; no assurance is given that any such listing will occur. Revenue growth percentages cited are calculated from a small base and are not necessarily indicative of future growth. Descriptions of the edgeCore platform, its architecture and its capabilities are as described by the Company and have not been independently verified by the publisher. Recognition or mention in trade press, participation in industry conferences and panels, partnerships with Austal USA, Austal Limited or Sabel Systems Technology Solutions, and the engagement of advisors are not contracts, awards, procurements, endorsements or guarantees of revenue, and no assurance is given that any of them will result in any contract or revenue. Austal Limited is both a partner of and a shareholder in the Company, which is a related-party relationship. The Company has disclosed that certain renewals with Austal lapsed on June 30 and the companies are working together to develop other areas of business with Austal Limited. Readers should review the Company's filings on SEDAR+ at in full. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the Company's releases.

References to Palantir Technologies Inc., Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc., General Dynamics Corporation and Bentley Systems, Incorporated are provided solely as market and sector context. None of them is a peer, competitor, or financial comparable of Edge Total Intelligence Inc. They are large, established, revenue-generating companies operating at vastly greater scale, and their contracts, backlogs, revenue, earnings, guidance and share performance are not indicative of Edge Total Intelligence Inc.'s prospects. No partnership, affiliation, sponsorship, teaming arrangement, subcontract, supply relationship or endorsement exists or is implied between Edge Total Intelligence Inc. and any company named, and none of the companies named has any involvement in Edge Total Intelligence Inc., this article, or its distribution. References to the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Department of War, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, General Dynamics Electric Boat and named government officials are for factual context regarding public procurement matters and do not imply any endorsement of, relationship with, or contract held by Edge Total Intelligence Inc. Financial and operating figures attributed to the referenced companies are as disclosed by them in their own releases and filings and have not been independently verified by the publisher.

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