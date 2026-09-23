Harmony Bank Invests in North Texas Growth with Multi-Year DFW Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Medical District, Midlothian and Kaufman locations advance the community bank's long-term regional development strategy

DALLAS, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harmony Bank is continuing its North Texas expansion with new investments in Dallas, Midlothian and Kaufman, along with plans for three additional Dallas-Fort Worth branches through 2028. While increasing its physical presence throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Harmony Bank remains focused on the relationship-driven, local banking experience that has long defined the organization.

“Opening new branches is an essential part of our long-term growth strategy,” said William E. Lowe, chairman, president and CEO of Harmony Bank.“Even as we grow our footprint across North Texas, our commitment remains the same: local decision-making, personal service and bankers who take the time to understand their customers. Strong banks and strong communities grow together.”

Harmony Bank's newest Dallas banking center is located at 5000 Maple Ave. in Dallas' Medical District, with a grand opening celebration scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 23. The new location extends Harmony's presence into one of Dallas' most active employment and economic centers, giving businesses, professionals, residents and organizations in the area greater access to the bank's personal and commercial banking services.

The expansion continues this fall in Midlothian, where Harmony Bank plans to open a new banking center at 2021 S. 14th St.

“Midlothian is an important part of our growth strategy in Ellis County and the DFW market,” said Kendra Gouge, Market President.“This banking center gives us a stronger local presence to serve businesses and families as the area grows, while keeping decisions and relationships close to the communities we serve.”

Harmony is also preparing to expand its presence in Kaufman, with plans to begin construction on a new location this fall and opening slated for the second quarter of 2027. Harmony already serves customers in the Kaufman market, and its new location at 815 Kings Fort Parkway will provide more access to banking for the local community.

“Kaufman has long been an important market for Harmony Bank, and establishing a physical presence there is a natural next step in our growth,” said Vidal Jones, Tri-County Market President.“We have served customers in Kaufman for years, and this new location will allow us to deepen those connections and make banking more convenient and accessible. We look forward to serving even more businesses and families as the Kaufman community continues to grow.”

The new banking centers are part of a larger period of growth for Harmony Bank. The bank also recently celebrated the first anniversary of its Cedars location at 1900 South Ervay St. in Dallas, further demonstrating Harmony's continued investment in local communities throughout North Texas.

That momentum is expected to continue, with plans for three additional DFW locations, one slated to open in 2027 and two in 2028.

Across each new market, Harmony's expansion strategy is focused on increasing access to experienced local bankers who understand the communities they serve and can provide responsive support and resources for individuals, families and businesses.

From personal and business banking to commercial real estate, mortgages and treasury management, Harmony Bank combines modern banking capabilities with a community-bank approach centered on relationships, responsiveness and local decision-making. For more information about Harmony Bank, visit .

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About Harmony Bank

Founded in 1901 by Texas farmers, ranchers and businesspeople, Harmony Bank is a locally rooted, community-focused bank serving North Texas. With 12 locations and growing, Harmony Bank provides relationship-based service, local decision-making and tailored financial solutions for individuals, families and businesses across Dallas and surrounding counties. The bank offers business and consumer loans, deposit accounts, treasury management services, and digital banking tools designed to help customers manage finances, pursue opportunities and plan for growth. Headquartered in Dallas, Harmony Bank remains committed to the Texas communities it serves, and the belief that better happens together. Learn more at harmony.bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Media Contact

Shauna Archer, TruePoint Communications

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(214) 549-6166

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Harmony Bank Invests in North Texas Growth with Multi-Year DFW Expansion

CONTACT: Shauna Archer Harmony Bank (214) 549-6166...