Transglobal Assets Inc. (OTCID: TMSH) Expands M Love Vintage Into High-Growth Vintage Lifestyle Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expansion Into Vintage Eyewear and Furniture Broadens Revenue Opportunities and Supports the Company's Long-Term Growth Strategy

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTCID: TMSH) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, M Love Vintage Holdings Inc., is expanding beyond vintage clothing into vintage eyewear and vintage furniture, representing the next step in the Company's strategy to build a diversified vintage lifestyle platform.

Management believes the expansion broadens the Company's addressable market while creating opportunities to develop multiple revenue channels across fashion, accessories, home décor, wholesale distribution, e-commerce, and international sales.

Riding the Growth of the Global Resale Economy

The expansion comes as the global resale market continues to experience significant growth.

According to ThredUp's 2026 Resale Report, prepared in partnership with GlobalData, the global secondhand apparel market is projected to reach approximately $393 billion by 2030, growing twice as fast as the overall apparel market. The report also projects that Gen Z and Millennials will account for more than 70% of future market growth.

Management believes these trends reflect continued consumer interest in sustainability, affordability, individuality, and authentic, one-of-a-kind products.

By adding vintage eyewear and furniture to its offerings, M Love Vintage is expanding its participation in the broader vintage and resale marketplace while pursuing opportunities across multiple consumer categories.

Building Multiple Revenue Channels

The Company's evolving platform is expected to include:

Vintage Clothing

Vintage Eyewear

Vintage Furniture

Collectible Home Décor

Online Retail

Wholesale Distribution

International Sales



Management believes that expanding into complementary product categories may increase customer engagement, encourage repeat purchases, diversify potential revenue sources, and leverage the Company's existing sourcing and merchandising capabilities.

Christopher Villareale, President of TransGlobal Assets Inc., stated:

"This expansion represents another important milestone in building M Love Vintage into more than a vintage clothing business. By broadening into eyewear and furniture, we're creating opportunities to serve a larger customer base while expanding our long-term growth potential. We believe this strategy strengthens our brand and positions the Company to participate in one of retail's fastest-growing segments."

More to Come

Today's announcement represents one component of the Company's broader strategic growth plan.

Management is actively advancing additional initiatives across its operating businesses and looks forward to providing shareholders with further updates as these developments progress.

About TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTCID: TMSH)

TransGlobal Assets Inc. is a Wyoming corporation focused on strategic acquisitions, corporate restructuring, and the development of emerging business opportunities. The Company continues to evaluate transactions aligned with its long-term strategic objectives and shareholder value.

About M Love Vintage

M Love Vintage Holdings Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of TransGlobal Assets Inc. focused on the vintage lifestyle marketplace, including vintage clothing, eyewear, furniture, collectibles, and related products.

Website: mlovesvintageholdings.com

X: M Loves Vintage (@mlovesvintage1) / X

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, expansion plans, potential revenue opportunities, market opportunities, growth potential, and future initiatives. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contact

TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTCID: TMSH)

310-228-8897

Investor Relations

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