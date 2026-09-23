Volkswagen Of America, Inc. Introduces Airconsole In-Vehicle Gaming For Select Model Year 2027 Vehicles

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Volkswagen becomes the first volume automotive brand in the U.S. to offer AirConsole in-vehicle gaming..Integration allows occupants to play games on the infotainment display using compatible smartphones as controllers while the vehicle is parked

Reston, VA, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volkswagen of America, Inc. is introducing N-Dream's AirConsole in-car gaming platform on select model year 2027 vehicles, becoming the first volume automotive brand in the United States to offer this in-vehicle entertainment experience. AirConsole allows vehicle occupants to play multiplayer games directly through the vehicle's infotainment display using their compatible smartphones as game controllers while the vehicle is parked.









Launching with a catalog of 20 games, AirConsole offers a growing portfolio of multiplayer and casual gaming experiences. Players simply scan a QR code on the screen to connect their compatible smartphones as controllers and begin playing together. The launch portfolio includes globally recognized titles such as PAC-MANTM Championship Edition, UNO® Car Party!, Tetris® , and more.

“Volkswagen is committed to creating experiences that bring people together and make every interaction with our brand more meaningful,” said Rachael Zaluzec, Chief Marketing Officer, Volkswagen of America.“In-vehicle gaming helps turn everyday moments into shared experiences, giving families and friends a new way to connect, laugh, and spend time together while enjoying their Volkswagen.”

“North America is the world's largest gaming market. Launching AirConsole with Volkswagen in this region will not only entertain millions of people, but also make the in-vehicle experience richer,” said Anthony Cliquot, CEO of N-Dream, the company behind AirConsole.“At N-Dream, our vision is to turn in-between time while on the go into memorable moments and experiences.”

AirConsole will be available on 2027 Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport, Tiguan, Golf GTI, Golf R, and ID. Buzz models enrolled in In-Vehicle Premium through the myVW app. By using compatible smartphones and smart devices as controllers, AirConsole makes it easy for passengers to jump into multiplayer games without the need for additional hardware.

Select games will also support ambient lighting integration in compatible vehicle models and trims, allowing interior lighting to respond to gameplay for a more immersive in-car experience. Volkswagen-exclusive content will also be available through the platform. A custom version of PAC-MAN reimagines the classic experience with Volkswagen branding: power pellets become Volkswagen logos and bonus fruits are replaced by iconic Volkswagen vehicles. Additional titles including Golazo! and Memory Match feature exclusive Volkswagen-branded content.

AirConsole is included as part of Volkswagen's In-Vehicle Premium connected services offering enabled by myVW+, which includes features such as Wi-Fi hotspot capability, Premium Navigation, Premium Speech, and additional connected experiences depending on vehicle model. MY27 Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport, Tiguan, and Golf models include three months of In-Vehicle Premium at no additional cost from the date of vehicle purchase, while ID. Buzz includes one year. To access AirConsole, customers must enroll an eligible vehicle in the myVW app and accept applicable terms and conditions. Following the complimentary period, an active In-Vehicle Premium subscription, available on MY27 vehicles for $149 per year, is required to continue accessing AirConsole and other eligible connected features.

AirConsole Games requires a compatible infotainment system, vehicle connectivity, acceptance of applicable terms and conditions, and a compatible smartphone. Game availability, content, compatibility, and features are managed by AirConsole developer N-Dream AG and are subject to change.

Media images can be found here.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen of America, Inc. is an operating unit of Volkswagen Group of America, which is an indirect subsidiary of Volkswagen AG. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Volkswagen of America sells the Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport, Golf GTI, Golf R, ID.4, ID. Buzz, Jetta, Jetta GLI, Taos, and Tiguan vehicles through more than 600 independent U.S. dealers. Volkswagen Group of America operates a state-of-the-art assembly facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee which produces Volkswagen brand vehicles including the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport. The global Volkswagen Group is one of the world's largest producers of passenger cars and Europe's largest automaker. Learn more at or media.vw.com.

About AirConsole by N-Dream

Drive together, play together. N-Dream is the in-car experience company behind AirConsole, the world's first gaming platform specifically designed for cars. AirConsole's immersive features transform your car into a fully featured gaming station, integrating the infotainment, sound, and light systems into a single entertainment experience. AirConsole's rich portfolio of games is tailored to casual players of any age, and by allowing any passenger to join using their phone as a controller, it is a true social experience. Available across premium OEM partners including BMW, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Škoda, and Tata, N-Dream is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, and is a subsidiary of KPIT Technologies.

CONTACT: For further information please contact the AirConsole press office: Bilal Mahmood via... or +44 771 400 7257 or Amanda Lotzer on... or +41-438-833-284