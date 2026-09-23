Versus Systems Appoints Brian Goldenberg As Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Senior financial executive brings more than 25 years of experience across financial, accounting and operational leadership

MIAMI, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: VS), a leading provider of gamification and audience engagement technology, announces the appointment of Brian Goldenberg, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer, effective Sept. 8, 2026. Goldenberg also serves as the Company's Principal Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer.

“Brian's track record leading finance and operations at high-performance firms makes him an ideal fit for Versus as we accelerate growth,” said Luis Goldner, CEO of Versus Systems.“His leadership will help us sharpen our strategy, deepen our financial capabilities, and deliver stronger results for our partners and shareholders.”

Goldenberg brings more than 25 years of financial and operational leadership experience, having served in Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Compliance Officer roles at multiple investment management firms. His background includes financial planning and reporting, accounting, audits, regulatory compliance, SEC matters, investor relations, and building financial and operational infrastructure.

Most recently, Goldenberg served as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Compliance Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Divisadero Street Capital Management in Miami, Florida. Previously, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Trend Capital Management in Boca Raton, Florida.

“Versus is building something truly compelling in audience engagement, and I'm excited to help deepen the financial and operational foundation that will support the company's next phase of growth,” said Goldenberg.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems is a leading provider of gamification and audience engagement technology. Its platform enables brands, teams, and entertainment partners to create rewarding interactive experiences that transform how they connect with consumers worldwide.

For more information, visit the company's website at

Versus Systems Investor Relations:

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