Strike48 Delivers Industry's First Agentic Security Operations Appliance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New on-premises deployment options expand beyond cloud and private cloud environments to bring autonomous capabilities to highly regulated and security-sensitive environments

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strike48, the agentic orchestration platform for security and IT environments, today announced its agentic security operations appliance, a ready-to-deploy offering for running autonomous security operations within an enterprise's own infrastructure. Available in on-premises and fully air-gapped configurations, the appliance gives organizations greater control over model usage, keeps security data on-site or in-country, and reduces the cost of running AI agents at scale. The new options augment Strike48's existing cloud deployment configurations.

As enterprises bring greater autonomy into security operations, cloud-based AI architectures can create barriers for organizations with stringent security, regulatory, and data sovereignty requirements. Security telemetry may be too sensitive to send to the cloud, certain data may be prohibited from leaving a country or controlled environment, and concerns about how sensitive data is handled by externally hosted AI models can keep organizations from moving beyond AI pilots. Additionally, unpredictable token consumption can create cost uncertainty as AI agent usage grows.

Strike48's agentic security operations appliance is designed to remove those barriers, allowing organizations to bring AI agent capabilities into environments where cloud-based deployments may not be viable. For organizations with the strictest requirements, the appliance can operate fully air-gapped, keeping security data and AI infrastructure under enterprise control.

“One of our core commitments is to meet enterprises where they are, and that means delivering the Strike48 platform in a way that matches their operational, security, and regulatory requirements,” said Tim Leehealey, co-founder and president of Strike48.“The path to agentic operations isn't going to look the same for every security and IT team. We're giving organizations the flexibility to adopt these capabilities on their terms.”

Strike48 now supports four deployment models: cloud, private cloud, on-premises, and fully air-gapped. For on-premises and air-gapped deployments, AI models are loaded directly onto an appliance, which can be delivered on dedicated hardware or deployed as a software appliance on infrastructure that meets Strike48 specifications. Strike48's cognitive and deterministic agent architecture and model-flexible design allow the platform to operate in controlled environments without relying on a single model provider. Local inference also enables organizations to scale to billions of tokens at a fraction of the cost of SaaS-based deployments.

For MSSPs, the appliance creates an opportunity to bring agentic security operations to customers that are unable or unwilling to adopt cloud-based AI because of security, regulatory, data residency, or cost requirements.

“For many companies and institutions, retaining full control over sensitive security data is non-negotiable,” said Timothy Whitaker, Engineering Team Lead and Lead Developer at Maidar Secure.“The Strike48 appliance provides a practical way to deploy agentic security operations within infrastructure they control. As local AI models become more capable and efficient, organizations can scale these capabilities while maintaining data sovereignty, predictable costs, and operational resilience.”

To learn more about Strike48's agentic security operations appliance, please visit: strike48.com/appliance.

About Strike48

Strike48 is the agentic orchestration platform for deploying trusted AI agents across security and IT environments. Through deterministic and cognitive agents, real-time data federation, model flexibility, and configurable human oversight, Strike48 helps teams scale AI-driven operations while maintaining control, trust, and cost efficiency. Strike48 works across existing environments without requiring organizations to centralize their data or replace existing technology investments. A product brand from Devo Technology, Strike48 is headquartered in Boston, USA. Learn more at .

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