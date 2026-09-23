Vicarius Releases Scriptai, Applying Genai To Industrialize Remediation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vicarius expands its True Remediation framework with an agentic pipeline and human-in-the-loop validation to generate detection and remediation scripts at machine speed, even when no official patch exists

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Vicarius, a vulnerability remediation company, today announced ScriptAI, a proprietary Generative AI engine built into its vRx platform. Designed to counter the growing surge of AI-driven threat discovery, ScriptAI introduces an agentic pipeline that generates and validates detection and remediation scripts in under an hour. Compared to traditional processes that take weeks, ScriptAI closes exposure windows while official patches remain delayed, unavailable, or too risky to deploy.

The security industry doesn't have a vulnerability discovery problem anymore; it has a remediation capacity problem. ​​Advanced systems such as Anthropic's Claude Mythos tier and Google DeepMind/Project Zero's Big Sleep demonstrate how quickly AI can analyze software and surface exploitable weaknesses at a scale that once required large human research teams. Finding more vulnerabilities does not make organizations safer if those vulnerabilities simply join a larger remediation backlog.

The same advances that make automated vulnerability research possible can be redirected toward developing detection and remediation.

“AI is changing the economics of vulnerability discovery. Models can analyze code, find weaknesses and develop exploits at a speed no human research team can match,” said Roi Cohen, CEO of Vicarius.“But finding ten times more vulnerabilities is meaningless if remediation still happens through tickets, manual research and weeks of engineering work. We believe the next step is obvious: if AI can find the vulnerability, AI should help build the protection. ScriptAI brings that capability directly into the remediation workflow.”

AI found it. AI should help fix it.

ScriptAI shifts defensive strategy from a manual, multi-week backlog to a streamlined, AI-assisted execution pipeline. The current model is a slow, multi-step manual process. AI finds the vulnerability, humans investigate it, humans write a custom fix, humans test it, and humans finally deploy it. ScriptAI modernizes this into an automated, verified pipeline. AI discovers the exposure, ScriptAI develops the remediation script, the Vicarius research team validates the logic, and the vRx platform automatically executes and verifies the fix.

To eliminate the operational risk of automated code breaking production environments, generated scripts enter the platform's vScript library under ScriptAI after human verification and validation, creating a step between AI generation and production deployment.

Anyone with a language model can generate a script. The hard part is proving it closes the exposure without breaking the system. ScriptAI's validation rests on three design principles:

The pass/fail verdict is produced by a deterministic judge with no language model in the decision path.Every validated case ships with a cryptographically signed evidence manifest that customers can verify independently.Every generated script follows a strict operational sequence (precheck, apply, verify, and rollback) so a fix that breaks a service fails the gate before ever reaching production.

All scripts run natively as OS-level Bash and PowerShell, requiring no additional agents, SIEM dependencies, or proprietary rule formats.

ScriptAI is a core component of Vicarius' broader True Remediation strategy. Traditional vulnerability management assumes a single outcome: find the vulnerability, install the patch. Real enterprise environments require options when patches are delayed, unavailable, or risky to deploy.

Vicarius delivers True Remediation by offering four comprehensive operational paths:

vPatch → deploy the available patch.

vShield → provide patchless protection when patching is not possible.

vScript → execute Vicarius, custom, community-sourced and operational script remediation.

ScriptAI → uses AI to create new detection and remediation logic when an existing answer is not already available.

ScriptAI is available immediately to customers within the Vicarius vRx platform. To learn more about how ScriptAI delivers automated, verified protection, visit

About Vicarius

Vicarius' mission is to revolutionize vulnerability management by closing the loop between problem detection and proactive resolution. The company's portfolio is built on two flagship pillars: vRx for advanced, native remediation at scale, and vIntelligence, an agentic validation engine that delivers continuous AI-driven security insight and orchestration.

Now with vRx and vIntelligence, Vicarius offers a full remediation cycle. With 1,000+ customers in 80 countries, vRx by Vicarius streamlines and automates risk mitigation for security teams, SMBs, and Fortune 500 enterprises.

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