Sumup Launches POS Plus, Giving U.S. Restaurants And Cafes The Tools To Needed To Compete With Larger Chains

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Premium Subscription Tier Adds Floor Plan Management, Employee PIN Access and Accounting Integrations to Help Independent Operators Run Faster, More Profitable Service

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SumUp, the global financial technology company, today announced the launch of the U.S. POS Plus, a new premium subscription tier for its point-of-sale platform designed to give small restaurant, cafe and quick-service business owners the operational tools they need to run complex service without sacrificing speed or accuracy.

National Restaurant Association's 2026 State of the Industry report projects operators will add roughly 100,000 jobs in 2026, pushing total industry employment to 15.8 million. As hospitality and quick-service businesses grow, many owners find themselves managing orders, staff, and inventory with tools that were never designed for multi-station, multi-employee service.

SumUp POS Plus directly addresses payment friction points that owners face daily. Features include:



Floor plan management: Visual table management

Preset discounts: Create and apply custom discount presets instantly

Order Management: Open orders, transfer orders, and sync multiple devices

Barcode scanning: Scan products for faster checkout

Cost of goods tracking: Profit and margin tracking

Employee PIN login: Secure staff access with PIN codes Accounting integrations: Sync directly with QuickBooks, Xero and other leading platforms for streamlined bookkeeping



"Independent restaurant and cafe owners are already stretched thin, managing the floor, the staff, and the books with tools that were never built for how busy their days actually are," said Andrew Helms, CEO of SumUp North America. "SumUp POS Plus closes that gap. It gives owners the operational control that larger chains have always taken for granted and ensures their operations run effectively and efficiently. For small operators, that's not a nice-to-have, it's what determines whether or not their business thrives."

SumUp POS Plus is available now for U.S. merchants and can be set up in minutes. Restaurant, cafe and QSR owners can explore plans and get started at

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SumUp POS Plus?

POS Plus fills the needs between SumUp's free plan and SumUp's premium point of sale platform, SumUp POS. It adds advanced operational tools, including floor plan management, multi-printer support, employee PIN access, and direct accounting integrations, all within the connected SumUp ecosystem.

Who is SumUp POS Plus designed for?

It's built for U.S. small business owners in the coffee and cafe space, along with quick-service restaurants and simple full-service concepts that need more advanced order management and staff controls than a basic POS setup provides.

How much does SumUp POS Plus cost?

Free for the first 30 days; $49/month after

What makes POS Plus different from SumUp's standard POS?

POS Plus expands on core POS functionality with features purpose-built for busier, multi-station service environments, including Floor Plans, and Employee PINs for role-based staff access, along with direct integrations to accounting platforms like QuickBooks and Xero.

Where can businesses sign up for SumUp POS Plus and explore more?

U.S. merchants can explore SumUp POS Plus and the full SumUp product lineup at sumup.com. All core products are available on a self-serve basis.

About SumUp

SumUp is a leading global financial technology company driven by the purpose of leveling the playing field for businesses of all sizes, with the vision of a world where everyone can build a thriving business. Founded in 2012, SumUp is the financial partner for more than 4 million small merchants in 38 markets worldwide, helping them start, run and grow their business. Coming from the payment space, SumUp today supports its merchants across its main three pillars: payment, POS, and account & card. In Canada and Mexico, SumUp can provide merchants with in-person and remote payment acceptance seamlessly integrated with SumUp's card terminal. SumUp is committed to leveraging its success to make the world a better place, pledging 1% of the net revenue generated by Solo devices to support environmental causes and advocating for educational and entrepreneurial projects around the world. SumUp has been recognized as a Top Global Employer for inclusion by the Stonewall Workplace Equality Index.

For more information, please visit sumup.com.

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