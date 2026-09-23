Pycnogenol® Offers Clinically Backed Cognitive Support Across Generations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Research on French maritime pine bark extract spans children, students, working professionals and older adults looking to stay mentally sharp

GENEVA, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain health is no longer a concern reserved for older adults. Children are navigating attention challenges, students are managing demanding academic schedules, working parents are balancing competing priorities, and older adults want to maintain memory and mental alertness. Consumer interest is growing alongside these everyday demands: the global cognitive supplements market is projected to grow from $7.48 billion in 2025 to $13.92 billion by 2034.

As consumers seek natural, research-backed ways to support focus, memory and mental performance, Pycnogenol®, a standardized French maritime pine bark extract, brings more than 40 years of scientific research to the conversation. An extensively researched natural ingredient, Pycnogenol® has been studied in more than 160 clinical trials and is supported by 450 scientific publications across a wide range of health applications. Its cognitive research is particularly notable for spanning multiple generations and stages of life.











Children: In a 10-week double-blind, randomized clinical trial of 88 children with ADHD, Pycnogenol® was studied alongside methylphenidate and placebo. Teacher assessments found significant improvements in overall ADHD symptoms and hyperactivity/impulsivity among children taking Pycnogenol® compared with placebo. The study also found that adverse effects were reported five times more frequently with methylphenidate than with Pycnogenol®.

Students: In an eight-week observational study of healthy students ages 18 to 27, Pycnogenol® supplementation was associated with improvements in attention, memory and other measures of mental performance. Academic test scores were also 7.6% better among supplemented students compared with controls.

Working professionals: In a 12-week study of healthy professionals ages 35 to 55 with increased oxidative stress, Pycnogenol® supplementation was associated with improvements in cognitive function, sustained attention, memory, executive function and mood. Researchers also reported improvements across everyday professional tasks, alongside a 30.4% reduction in oxidative stress. Older adults: A double blind, placebo-controlled trial with 101 adults ages 60 to 85 with moderate decline of their cognitive function investigated the effects of Pycnogenol® for 3 months on mental performance. Statistically significant improvements with Pycnogenol®, as compared to the placebo group were found for memory-based cognitive functions, more precisely the spatial and numeric working memory. The blood profiles showed a significant decrease of lipid peroxidation products after Pycnogenol® intake, confirming Pycnogenol®'s role as a potent antioxidant.



“People often don't start thinking seriously about cognitive health until they're older, but focus, memory and mental stamina matter much earlier in life,” said renowned natural physician and author, Dr. Fred Pescatore.“As a physician, I'm always looking for approaches that are supported by clinical research, not just trends. That's what I find compelling about Pycnogenol®. It has been studied across different age groups and in areas like attention, memory and mental performance, giving people a science-backed way to think about supporting cognitive wellness over time.”

What makes Pycnogenol® particularly relevant to cognitive health is the way its broader physiological effects may support brain function. Research suggests that Pycnogenol® supports endothelial function and healthy nitric oxide production, helping promote healthy blood flow and the delivery of oxygen and nutrients throughout the body. It has also demonstrated antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity in published studies-mechanisms that are increasingly important in conversations around maintaining cognitive performance and mental well-being.

Derived from the bark of French maritime pine trees grown in sustainably managed forests in southwest France, Pycnogenol® is a standardized combination of procyanidins, bioflavonoids and phenolic acids. Its extensive body of research spans cognitive health as well as cardiovascular health, skin health, joint function and women's health.

About Pycnogenol®

Horphag Research is the exclusive worldwide distributor for Pycnogenol® (pic-noj-en-all) brand French maritime pine bark extract. Pycnogenol® is a registered trademark of Horphag Research. For its patented ingredient, Pycnogenol®, Horphag Research has been awarded the Frost & Sullivan Excellence in Research Award, Nutraceutical Business & Technology Safety & Quality Award, SupplySide West Scientific Excellence Award and The American Botanical Council's Tyler Research Award. Horphag Research has the exclusive rights to market and sell Pycnogenol® worldwide and benefits from more than 40 years of scientific research assuring the safety and efficacy of Pycnogenol® as a dietary supplement.

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To learn more about Pycnogenoland find products containing the ingredient, visit