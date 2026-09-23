Hidonix Expands Spatial Technology Capabilities Into Extended Reality

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Builds on Spatial Intelligence, AI and Robotics Expertise to Advance Professional XR Applications

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hidonix Industries

Hidonix's technology heritage is rooted in spatial intelligence systems built through real-world deployments and immersive digital environments, including work within museums and cultural institutions. These capabilities span geospatial intelligence, computer vision, artificial intelligence, and robotics, creating a technology foundation designed to understand and interact with the physical world. The Company's expansion into XR introduces a new dimension to that existing foundation, exploring how these capabilities can connect in new ways across physical and digital environments.

“Extended Reality feels like a natural next step for Hidonix,” said Achille de Pasquale, CEO of Hidonix.“We've spent years building advanced technologies, all with the goal of better understanding and interacting with the physical world. XR gives us a new way to bring those capabilities together and push the connection between the physical and digital worlds further. We think there's a lot of room to do something different in this space, and we're excited to share more in the coming months.”

The expansion builds on Hidonix's broader strategic evolution announced earlier this year, when the Company sharpened its focus on defense, public safety, and mission-critical applications. That shift has centered Hidonix's technology roadmap around advanced systems designed for complex real-world environments. The Company sees XR as a natural extension of that technological foundation, with potential professional applications extending across sectors where preparation, situational awareness, and effective response are critical.

Hidonix's existing capabilities in spatial intelligence are anchored by ION, the Company's AI-powered indoor-outdoor navigation and spatial intelligence system, which has been deployed across environments including museums, educational and cultural institutions, and medical facilities. Designed to understand and interact with complex physical environments, including where GPS is denied or unavailable, ION connects tangible spaces with digital information to support navigation, positioning and spatial awareness. These established capabilities now support Hidonix's work across the development of public safety and defense technologies and provide a foundation for its expansion into professional XR applications.

For more information about Hidonix, visit

About Hidonix

Hidonix Industries is a U.S.-based defense technology company developing protective intelligence technologies for complex physical environments. Its work spans spatial intelligence, computer vision, machine learning, robotics, and XR, bringing together capabilities designed to help warfighters and first responders prepare for critical situations, understand what is happening around them, and respond with greater awareness.

Built on years of R&D and real-world commercial deployments, Hidonix takes a dual-use approach to technology development, with a primary focus on defense and security and select capabilities extending to civilian and commercial applications.

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