Verizon Announces $70M Investment In Nationwide AI Upskilling Initiative With“Verizon AI Skills For America”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New initiative delivers premium ai resources in partnership with community-based organizations to provide ai training and support to job seekers, small businesses, and educators to close the ai readiness gap impacting the American workforce and economy

Additional investment of $50 million builds on $20 million already committed to ai reskilling for departing workers

Highlights:



Pairing top training with localized support: This nationwide initiative pairs top-tier AI training from leading organizations like IBM, Google, Anthropic, Microsoft, Coursera, and OpenAI, with high-touch, localized support from community nonprofits active in workforce development efforts.

Creating a future-ready workforce to strengthen the U.S. economy: Verizon is committed to expanding access to AI fluency training resources to American workers because creating an AI-ready workforce is vital to keeping the U.S. economy strong, resilient, and globally competitive.

Committing $70 million to AI readiness: This launch commits an additional $50 million investment from Verizon focused on strengthening the American workforce and the national economy, building upon its existing $20 million Reskilling and Career Transition Fund for departing employees. Building cross-sector and public-private collaboration: Verizon seeks to engage with the private, public, and non-profit sectors to address a broad, nationwide need to advance AI skills building and AI readiness to support communities and strengthen the American economy.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today announced a total investment of $70 million for Verizon AI Skills for America, a new initiative designed to empower job seekers, early career professionals, displaced workers, educators, and small businesses with the skills needed to thrive in the AI era and strengthen the U.S. economy.

The program represents the next step forward in Verizon's long-standing journey to help close the digital divide and support the American workforce and their communities. This investment combines Verizon's existing $20 million Reskilling and Career Transition Fund for departing workers with $50 million in new funding to provide access to best-in-class AI skills training at no charge to learners.

“Strengthening the American economy starts with making sure every individual has the opportunity to adapt and succeed in a rapidly changing world. AI isn't just a technological shift-it will change the face of every workforce around the world,” said Dan Schulman, Verizon CEO.“Companies, working closely together and with the public sector, have a responsibility to invest in people with the same urgency they invest in technology. By giving people and small businesses free access to the best AI training, we are helping workers retain their jobs, navigate transitions, support their families, and help small businesses grow-while building confidence in our American economy. When you empower people to embrace change rather than fear it, you create a ripple effect that builds healthier communities and a stronger and more resilient national economy."

One-Stop Access to Premium AI Learning

To make AI training more accessible to all, Verizon is curating a one-stop-shop portal that consolidates high-value training content from leading AI experts, including IBM, Google, Microsoft, Anthropic, Coursera, and OpenAI, at no cost to participants.

“Creating meaningful economic opportunity in the AI era is not something any one company can achieve alone,” said Donna Epps, Chief Responsible Business Officer of Verizon.“We are deeply grateful to our tech partners for collaborating with us to bring world-class AI training to local communities entirely free of charge.”

This type of premium AI training can cost more than $700 per person per year. By providing these resources for free, Verizon and its partners are helping bridge the skills gap for learners at every career stage-including students, job seekers, small businesses, educators, and transitioning professionals.

Turning Skills Into Opportunity Through Community Partnership

While providing high-quality content is important, Verizon knows from its deep experience in digital skilling initiatives that providing access alone is not enough. The program's cornerstone is the collaboration with trusted mission-based organizations like Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE), and Goodwill Industries International, the largest nonprofit provider of job training and career placement services in North America. These organizations possess trusted relationships within communities and are well-positioned to provide the hands-on coaching, curriculum guidance, and local support necessary to turn online coursework into practical, real-world skills and increased confidence.

"Real workforce transformation happens at the community level in the neighborhoods where people live, learn, and look for their next opportunity," said Steven C. Preston, CEO of Goodwill Industries International. "As the largest nonprofit network providing career training and support services across the U.S. and Canada, Goodwill understands what employers and job seekers are looking for. Partnering with Verizon allows us to help people build practical AI skills through their local Goodwill, so they're set up for success as work continues to evolve."

Launching Locally, Learning for What's Next

The initiative will launch nationwide with core wrap-around services available in select regional markets. Verizon will collaborate closely with its local community partners and program participants to gather real-time feedback to continuously improve the program and ensure the training adapts to changing workforce needs. Closing the AI readiness gap requires cross-sector and public-private collaboration, and Verizon remains committed to partnering with nonprofits, industry peers, and public policymakers to build an inclusive, AI-ready workforce.

To learn more about the initiative or register for training, visit verizon.com/aiskillsforamerica.

This announcement was originally published by Verizon. Read the original press release.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $138.2 billion in 2025. Verizon's world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

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