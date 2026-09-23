Optery And Carahsoft Partner To Bring Innovative Personal Data Removal To The Public Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership Expands Public Sector Access to Optery's Award-Winning Platform for Removing Exposed Personal Information From Data Brokers

SAN FRANCISCO and RESTON, Va., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optery, a leader in enterprise personal data removal, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Master Government Aggregator® for Optery, making Optery for Business available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

The partnership makes it easier for Public Sector organizations to procure and deploy Optery's personal data removal platform to protect elected officials, judges, prosecutors, law enforcement personnel, agency leaders, security teams and other high-risk personnel from threats stemming from data broker exposure.

Data broker and people-search sites expose home addresses, personal phone numbers and email addresses, relatives, employment information and other details that can be used to identify, locate, contact and target Public Sector personnel.

For Government organizations, this exposure creates a direct risk of physical and cyber threats including doxxing, harassment, swatting, stalking, targeted violence, social engineering, account takeover and identity fraud.

Recent high-profile attacks have shown how exposed personal information can put public officials and their families in danger. The suspect in the 2025 attacks against Minnesota lawmakers reportedly used people-search sites while gathering information on public officials, and the 2020 attack targeting U.S. District Judge Esther Salas was made possible by her home address being available online.

The same exposure also supports cyberattacks. Leaked ransomware group communications, incident investigations and Government advisories have shown multiple threat actors using commercial data brokers as part of their reconnaissance and targeting process against organizations.

“Public Sector organizations are responsible for protecting people whose roles make them especially visible and vulnerable, including elected officials, judges, prosecutors, law enforcement personnel and agency leaders,” said Paul Mander, Chief Commercial Officer and General Manager of Optery for Business.“Carahsoft's extensive Public Sector reach and procurement expertise make it easier for these organizations to access the most effective personal data removal platform available. Together, we can help agencies reduce the exposed information that enables physical and cyber threats before it can be weaponized.”

Optery combines patented search technology with sophisticated opt-out automation to find and remove exposed personal and professional information from data broker sites at scale. Optery identifies approximately 100 exposed profiles per person on average, including roughly 40 to 50 profiles per person that competing services miss. The platform supports automated removals across more than 640 data broker sites and more than 1,000 sites when Custom Removals are included, with coverage continually expanding.

Optery is also the only data removal service that provides real-time reporting and Exposure and Removals Reports with before-and-after screenshots showing exactly where information was found and removed. This evidence-based reporting gives security and administrative teams measurable proof of exposure reduction rather than requiring them to rely on unverified removal claims.

Independent evaluations have repeatedly validated Optery's effectiveness and industry leadership. CNET named Optery Editors' Choice and the Best Overall Data Removal Service of 2026, ranking it number one among leading data removal services. PCMag has named Optery Editors' Choice for five consecutive years. In a TechCrunch evaluation, Optery found nearly 50 exposed profiles that had remained after the journalist used a competitor.

Optery is the most awarded personal data removal service in the industry, with major cybersecurity and technology recognition from CNET, PCMag, Cyber Defense Magazine, the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, the Globee® Awards, SiliconANGLE, the Fortress Cybersecurity Awards, Fast Company and Evan Kirstel's We Love Tech Awards.

“Public Sector organizations face growing cyber and physical risks tied to the exposure of personnel information online,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft.“Optery gives agencies a proactive way to reduce that exposure through advanced discovery, comprehensive removal and measurable proof of results. Carahsoft and our reseller partners are proud to help Public Sector customers use Optery to better protect their people and missions.”

Optery's solutions are available through Carahsoft's NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or .... Learn more about Optery's solutions here.

About Optery

Optery is the first company to offer a free report with dozens of screenshots showing where your personal information is being posted by hundreds of data brokers online, and the first to offer security teams a completely self-service platform for finding and removing employee personal information from the web. Optery subscription plans automatically remove customers from these sites, clearing your home address, phone number, email, and other personal information from the Internet at scale. The service provides users with a proactive defense against PII-based threats. Optery has completed its AICPA SOC 2, Type II security attestation, and distinguishes itself with unparalleled search technology, data removal automation, visual evidence-based before-and-after reporting, data broker coverage, and API integration options. Hundreds of thousands of people and over 1,000 businesses use Optery to prevent attacks and keep their personal information off the Internet. For more information, visit .

Contact

Sara Trammell

(828) 399-9766

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About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for OSINT, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

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