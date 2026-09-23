Forge's Broadband Nation Expo 2026 Builds Momentum With 50 Isps Already Confirmed For New Orleans

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Attendance Paces Ahead as New Exhibitors, Broadband Nation Connect, Interactive Working Groups and the Inaugural Data Center Excellence Summit Expand the 2026 Experience

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forge's Broadband Nation Expo 2026 is building strong momentum ahead of its November 18–20 event in New Orleans, with attendee registration currently pacing ahead of last year and 50 internet service providers (ISPs) already confirmed to attend.

Under the theme“Broadband & Beyond: The Next Era of End-to-End Connectivity,” the 2026 event will bring together service providers, network operators, government leaders, infrastructure investors, technology companies and a growing community of data center and digital infrastructure executives to address the challenges and opportunities shaping the next era of connectivity.

This year's event is also introducing new ways for the industry to move beyond traditional conference sessions and actively participate in the conversation-from collaborative working groups and new tracks and networking events to curated buyer meetings through Broadband Nation Connect.

“Broadband Nation Expo has always been about bringing the people building and operating networks together, but this year we're taking that a step further,” said David Drain, Show Director, Broadband Nation Expo.“With 50 ISPs already confirmed and registration pacing ahead, we're seeing strong demand from the community to connect in person, work through the challenges facing the industry and build the partnerships that will move broadband forward. We're designing the 2026 event to make those conversations happen.”

Solving the Industry's Biggest Challenges-Together

New for 2026, Solving the Industry's Biggest Challenges Working Groups will give attendees the opportunity to move beyond listening and actively participate in small-group conversations around some of broadband's most pressing issues.

Industry leaders will come together to share experiences, discuss what's working-and what's not-and explore potential approaches to challenges impacting operators and communities across the country.

The new formats complement a conference program featuring over 100 speakers and conversations spanning broadband deployment, funding, network economics, fiber and wireless strategy, AI, workforce, investment and the evolving connectivity landscape.

Connecting Buyers and Sellers Through Broadband Nation Connect

Business-building will also take center stage through the return of Broadband Nation Connect, the event's curated hosted buyer program designed specifically for U.S. internet service providers.

Qualified ISP participants receive a VIP conference pass, up to eight curated one-to-one meetings with technology providers selected around their specific business challenges and growth priorities, and a $750 travel stipend.

The program facilitated more than 200 meetings in 2025, creating new partnerships and business opportunities across the broadband ecosystem.

For sponsors and technology providers, Broadband Nation Connect creates an opportunity to move beyond traditional lead generation and sit down directly with qualified network decision-makers looking for solutions.

New and Returning Companies Join the 2026 Expo Hall

The 2026 Expo Hall will bring together an increasingly diverse mix of established and emerging companies spanning fiber infrastructure, network technology, AI and automation, cybersecurity, network intelligence, engineering, deployment and connectivity.

Returning industry leaders include CommScope, AFL, Calix, Clearfield, CCI Systems, Ribbon Communications, Vecima, Zyxel Communications, Ooma, Praxedo and Network Connex, among others.

They will be joined by a significant group of new participants, including Render Networks, 1Finity, Actifai, F-Secure, Google Fiber, Ookla, Wesco, MaxCell, Avion Networks, BDI Datalynk, ExitLag, FiberOptic.com, Intracom Telecom, SNO Smarter Fiber Networks and Wirewerks.

Broadband Nation Expo is also supported by organizations representing the breadth of the connectivity ecosystem, including NCTA, ACA Connects, Fiber Broadband Association, NATE, SCTE and TIA, alongside industry media including Fierce Network and ISE.

The expanding mix reflects an industry increasingly focused not only on building networks, but on making them smarter, more efficient, secure and ready for the next generation of connectivity demands.

Broadband Meets the Infrastructure Powering AI

For the first time, Broadband Nation Expo will be co-located with the inaugural Data Center Excellence Summit, bringing together two increasingly interconnected infrastructure communities.

As AI drives unprecedented demand for compute, power, fiber and connectivity, the Data Center Excellence Summit will bring data center operators, hyperscalers, cloud providers, infrastructure investors, utilities and technology leaders into the conversation alongside the broadband community.

Speakers from organizations including Google, NTT Global Data Centers, Oracle, Equinix, Crusoe and Johnson Controls are among the industry leaders participating in the expanded 2026 program.

Attendees receive access to both Broadband Nation Expo and Data Center Excellence Summit with one pass, creating more opportunities to explore how broadband, data centers, AI infrastructure and connectivity are converging.

More Ways to Connect in New Orleans

In addition to conference programming and the Expo Hall, Broadband Nation Expo 2026 will offer 20+ hours of networking designed to create meaningful connections throughout the event.

Attendees will also experience the Fierce Network Innovation Awards live at Broadband Nation Expo for the first time, with the Awards Ceremony and Reception taking place November 19 and celebrating the companies and technologies advancing the future of wireless, broadband, cloud and beyond.

From curated one-to-one meetings and interactive working groups to networking receptions, the Expo Hall and the new Data Center Excellence Summit, Broadband Nation Expo 2026 is designed to give attendees more ways to learn, connect, collaborate and do business.

Sponsorship & Exhibit Opportunities

Companies looking to connect with ISPs, network operators, government leaders, infrastructure investors and digital infrastructure decision-makers can explore remaining 2026 sponsorship and exhibit opportunities. Explore sponsorship and exhibit opportunities. Or contact Scott Gruntorad at ....

About Broadband Nation Expo

Broadband Nation Expo is the premier industry event uniting the entire broadband ecosystem – from service providers and policymakers to technology innovators and community leaders. The event serves as a catalyst for collaboration, driving solutions to bridge the digital divide and ensure universal high-speed internet access. Produced in collaboration with the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), Broadband Nation Expo will take place November 18-20, 2026 at the Hilton Riverside New Orleans in New Orleans, LA.

For more details, visit Broadband Nation Expo.

To stay connected with the latest updates, follow Broadband Nation Expo on LinkedIn and X.

About TIA

The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) - the trusted association for the connected world, represents more than 400 organizations that enable high-speed communication networks and accelerate next-generation technology innovation. As a member-driven organization, TIA advocates for our industry in the U.S. and internationally, develops critical standards, manages technology programs, and improves business performance, all to advance trusted global connectivity.

About Forge

Forge is a leading global B2B events and media company, connecting buyers and sellers across high-value industries through live events, trusted media brands, digital products and year-round communities. Powered by first-party data, technology and deep market expertise, Forge helps businesses discover opportunities, build the right relationships and stay engaged well beyond the event itself. It is a company guided by a single purpose, Moving Markets.

For more information, visit forgelive.com.

Media Contact

Katie Williams

Broadband Nation Expo

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