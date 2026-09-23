Guardforce AI Reports Interim Financial Results For The First Half Of 2026

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: GFAI, GFAIW), a technology-enabled service company providing solutions in Agentic AI, smart solutions in automation, robotics, and secured logistics, today announced unaudited interim financial results for the first half of 2026 (1H 2026), ended June 30, 2026.

Operational Highlights

In the first half of 2026, Guardforce AI continued to make significant strides in developing AI, Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) & Smart Solutions by extending features and industry expertise to its AI-powered cross-border service intelligence connection platform, DeepVoyage Go (“DVGO”), and in fortifying the Company's established position in Legacy Secured Logistics by executing business strategy of strengthening service coverage in Thailand's upcountry areas.

Updates in AI, RaaS & Smart Solutions



Expanded DVGO's service ecosystem with destination-based travel service providers. By September 2026, DVGO has established service providers partnerships in Canada, China and Taiwan, initiating business footprint expansion in service capability in both Asia and North America.

Released DVGO Workbuddy, which uses AI agents to help destination-based services providers structure and list their service capabilities into AI-discoverable and matchable service products, supporting easier onboarding and more effective matching between cross-border demand and suitable service capabilities.

Extended Smart Retail Solutions partnership with a renowned sportswear brand in early 2026, adding six more store installations in 2026 and 2027. Acquired MGAI Limited (“MGAI”) in March, 2026 to extend AI for Service implementation in child education field. Later launched new autism intervention AI modules in MGAI, by partnering with Zhongmi Interconnection, an AI-driven technology company that focuses on rehabilitation of children with special needs including autism. This collaboration expanded service range from simply language rehabilitation to multiple autism intervention aspects such as behavioral and social skills.

Updates in Legacy Secured Logistics



Maintained approximately 97% recurring revenue.

Consolidated upcountry presence in Thailand by continuing to win new contracts from a government-owned bank in Thailand, adding hundreds of ATM location services under long-term contracts. Drove client mix transformation with approximately 14 retail clients among top 20 clients.



Financial Overview

Total revenue increased by $1.1 million, or 6.4% in 1H 2026, compared to 1H 2025. The AI, RaaS & Smart Solutions metric, which accounted for 13.9% of total revenue in 1H 2026, grew by 10.8% compared to 1H 2025, mainly due to increased demand by retail customers for Smart Solutions and acquired revenue from MGAI. Legacy Secured Logistics, which accounted for 86.1% of total revenue in 1H 2026, grew by 5.8% compared to 1H 2025, mainly due to the growth of the Company's retail-focused service lines and upcountry business expansion strategy in Thailand and favorable foreign exchange translation.

Gross profit decreased by $6,003, or 0.2% for 1H 2026, compared to 1H 2025, as a result of an increase in labor and fuel cost. For 1H 2026, selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by approximately $1.0 million, to approximately $5.2 million, compared to approximately $4.2 million for 1H 2025. This is mainly due to an approximately $1.0 million non-recurring tax related charges incurred in 1H 2026. As a result of the increase in SG&A expenses, net loss from continuing operations widened to $3.1 million, compared to net loss from continuing operations of $2.0 million for 1H 2025. R&D expense was approximately $0.4 million in 1H 2026, accounting for 13.6% of our total budgeted R&D expense in 2026. This is due to our controlled investment strategy, remained approximately the same compared to 1H 2025. As of June 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $21.3 million and $24.5 million, respectively.



Management Commentary and Future Outlook

“During the first half of 2026, we maintained disciplined execution of our overall strategy. We strengthened our foundational businesses by improving the utilization of our existing operating resources in Thailand, expanding our presence beyond the major urban centers, and enhancing the efficiency and reach of our service network. In parallel, we advanced Smart Solutions expansion as additional commercial opportunity leveraging established long-term client relations in Thailand, and deepening DVGO's engagement with travel industry service providers. These efforts are strengthening the service expertise, operating capabilities and industry relationships required to support DVGO's AI for Service strategy,” said Lei (Olivia) Wang, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer.

“Looking ahead, we will remain focused on deepening the value of our operating footprint and customer relationships in Thailand, further refining Smart Solutions, and directing targeted resources toward industry collaboration and technology development for DVGO. Our priority is to convert these initiatives into measurable commercial and operational progress while building the capabilities required for the Company's longer-term AI for Service opportunity. Through disciplined execution and focused investment, we aim to create sustainable long-term value for our customers, partners and shareholders,” said Ms. Wang.

About Guardforce AI Co., Limited

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI, GFAIW) is a technology-enabled service company built on real-world service operations, trusted client relationships, and commercial smart service solutions. With its legacy secured logistics business as the operating foundation, the Company is expanding its first commercial growth curve through Smart Solutions across retail, hospitality, security, and other service environments, while building AI-native services as its second strategic growth engine. For more information, visit , or X (formerly Twitter): @Guardforceai.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that do not relate to historical facts but are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can generally (although not always) be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as anticipate, appear, believe, continue, could, estimate, expect, indicate, intend, may, plan, possible, predict, project, pursue, will, would and other similar terms and phrases, as well as the use of the future tense. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business of the Company, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control, including the risks described in our registration statements and Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 21, 2026 under the heading "Risk Factors" as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Unless otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Guardforce AI Corporate Communications:

Hu Yu

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