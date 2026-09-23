Guardforce AI Reports Interim Financial Results For The First Half Of 2026
|(tables follow)
| Guardforce AI Co., Limited
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
|Note
| For the six months ended
June 30,
|2026
|2025
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Restated)
|Revenue
|10
|$
|18,270,590
|$
|17,168,005
|Cost of sales
|(15,757,615
|)
|(14,649,027
|)
|Gross profit
|2,512,975
|2,518,978
|Stock-based compensation expenses
|(41,746
|)
|(149,595
|)
|Provision for withholding tax receivable
|(182,569
|)
|(40,984
|)
|Recovery of/(Provision for) expected credit loss on trade and other receivables
|36,802
|(34,184
|)
|Research and development expenses
|(407,234
|)
|(405,641
|)
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|8
|(5,193,826
|)
|(4,175,887
|)
|Operating loss from continuing operations
|(3,275,598
|)
|(2,287,313
|)
|Other income, net
|162,291
|60,485
|Foreign exchange losses, net
|(56,554
|)
|(19,066
|)
|Finance income, net
|113,577
|250,203
|Loss before income tax from continuing operations
|(3,056,284
|)
|(1,995,691
|)
|Income tax expense
|(64,191
|)
|(48,177
|)
|Net loss for the period from continuing operations
|(3,120,475
|)
|(2,043,868
|)
|Discontinued operations:
|Net loss for the period from discontinued operations
|(7,171
|)
|(183,254
|)
|Net loss for the period
|(3,127,646
|)
|(2,227,122
|)
|Net loss for the period attributable to:
|Net (loss)/profit attributable to non-controlling interests
|(27,047
|)
|8,955
|Net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company
|(3,100,599
|)
|$
|(2,236,077
|)
|Net loss for the period
|$
|(3,127,646
|)
|(2,227,122
|)
|Loss per share
|Basic and diluted loss attributable to the equity holders of the Company
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|(0.11
|)
|Basic and diluted loss attributable to the equity holders of the Company – continuing operations
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|(0.10
|)
|Basic and diluted loss attributable to the equity holders of the Company – discontinued operations
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Weighted average number of shares used in computation:
|Basic and diluted
|29,577,091
|19,996,747
| Guardforce AI Co., Limited
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
|Note
| As of
June 30,
2026
| As of
December 31,
2025
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|5
|$
|21,250,627
|$
|24,545,290
|Trade receivables, net
|5,120,900
|4,947,264
|Other current assets
|1,876,392
|2,441,038
|Withholding tax receivable, net
|557,013
|902,845
|Inventories
|43,241
|21,519
|Other financial assets at amortized cost
|76,885
|77,100
|Assets held for sale
|-
|1,150,324
|Total current assets
|28,925,058
|34,085,380
|Non-current assets:
|Restricted cash
|5
|2,476,766
|2,322,790
|Property, plant and equipment
|2,949,559
|3,088,905
|Right-of-use assets
|4,277,854
|4,523,309
|Intangible assets, net
|6
|1,244,389
|1,057,144
|Goodwill
|106,416
|-
|Withholding tax receivable, net
|2,510,348
|2,325,281
|Deferred tax assets, net
|1,283,246
|1,418,174
|Other non-current assets
|438,299
|272,827
|Total non-current assets
|15,286,877
|15,008,430
|Total assets
|$
|44,211,935
|$
|49,093,810
|Liabilities and Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Trade payables and other current liabilities
|$
|3,354,875
|$
|3,158,254
|Lease liabilities
|2,180,806
|2,141,509
|Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale
|-
|1,111,804
|Total current liabilities
|5,535,681
|6,411,567
|Non-current liabilities:
|Lease liabilities
|1,857,633
|2,081,431
|Provision for employee benefits
|6,250,389
|6,493,677
|Total non-current liabilities
|8,108,022
|8,575,108
|Total liabilities
|13,643,703
|14,986,675
|Equity
|Ordinary shares – par value $0.12 authorized 300,000,000 shares, issued 31,352,312 shares at June 30, 2026; issued 24,353,539 shares at December 31, 2025
|7
|3,762,312
|2,922,460
|Treasury shares
|(192,893
|)
|-
|Subscription receivable
|(50,000
|)
|(50,000
|)
|Additional paid in capital
|99,748,279
|100,271,584
|Legal reserve
|223,500
|223,500
|Warrants reserve
|251,036
|251,036
|Accumulated deficit
|(73,962,624
|)
|(70,862,025
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|845,820
|1,397,005
|Capital & reserves attributable to equity holders of the Company
|30,625,430
|34,153,560
|Non-controlling interests
|(57,198
|)
|(46,425
|)
|Total equity
|30,568,232
|34,107,135
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|44,211,935
|$
|49,093,810
| Guardforce AI Co., Limited
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)
| For the six months ended
June 30,
|2026
|2025
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Restated)
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss from continuing operations
|$
|(3,120,475
|)
|$
|(2,043,868
|)
|Adjustments for:
|Depreciation and amortization of fixed and intangible assets
|1,728,669
|1,596,363
|Stock-based compensation expenses
|41,746
|149,595
|Provision for withholding tax receivable
|182,569
|40,984
|(Recovery of)/Provision for expected credit loss on trade and other receivables, net
|(36,802
|)
|34,184
|Finance income, net
|(113,577
|)
|(250,203
|)
|Deferred income taxes
|64,191
|48,177
|(Gain)/Loss from assets disposal
|(34,936
|)
|108
|Provision for employee benefit
|387,993
|359,113
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|(Increase)/Decrease in trade and other receivables
|(395,111
|)
|997,660
|Decrease/(Increase) in other current assets
|536,842
|(216,330
|)
|(Increase)/Decrease in inventories
|(18,166
|)
|50,735
|(Increase)/Decrease in restricted cash
|(283,826
|)
|20,275
|Increase in other non-current assets
|(182,150
|)
|(932,028
|)
|Increase in trade and other payables and other current liabilities
|179,699
|124,584
|Increase in withholding tax receivable
|(191,923
|)
|(407,260
|)
|Increase in provision for employee benefits
|(302,870
|)
|(400,683
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities – continuing operations
|(1,558,127
|)
|(828,594
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities - discontinuing operations
|-
|(212,503
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(1,558,127
|)
|(1,041,097
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|(533,560
|)
|(477,540
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|36,962
|1,405
|Interest received
|300,720
|331,631
|Payments for financial assets at amortized cost
|-
|(76,440
|)
|Payment for acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired
|(246,103
|)
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities – continuing operations
|(441,981
|)
|(220,944
|)
|Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities - discontinuing operations
|14,232
|(4,987
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(427,749
|)
|(225,931
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from issue of shares
|274,801
|3,491,850
|Payments for repurchase of treasury shares
|(192,773
|)
|-
|Repayment of bank borrowings
|-
|(45,296
|)
|Payment of lease liabilities
|(1,237,392
|)
|(877,856
|)
|Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities
|(1,155,364
|)
|2,568,698
|Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents,
|(3,141,240
|)
|1,301,670
|Effect of movements in exchange rates on cash held
|(185,555
|)
|214,176
|Cash and cash equivalents at January 1
|24,577,422
|21,936,422
|Cash and cash equivalents at June 30
|$
|21,250,627
|$
|23,452,268
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
To supplement our unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standard (“IFRS”), we use the non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA as financial measures for our consolidated results.
We believe that adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain income or expenses that we include in loss from operations and net loss. We believe that these non-IFRS measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making. We present the non-IFRS financial measures in order to provide more information and greater transparency to investors about our operating results.
EBITDA represents net loss before finance income, net, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization of fixed assets and intangible assets, which we do not believe are reflective of our core operating performance during the periods presented.
Non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA represents net loss from continuing operations before(i) finance income, net, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization of fixed assets and intangible assets, (ii) certain non-cash expenses, consisting of stock-based compensation expenses, (recovery of)/provision for expected credit loss on trade receivables and other receivables, provision for withholding tax receivables, and foreign exchange losses, net.
Non-IFRS loss per share represents non-IFRS net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the periods.
Non-IFRS diluted loss per share represents non-IFRS net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the periods on a diluted basis.
The table below is a reconciliation of our net loss from continuing operations to EBITDA and non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the periods indicated:
| For the six months ended
June 30,
|2026
|2025
|Net loss from continuing operations - IFRS
|$
|(3,120,475
|)
|$
|(2,043,868
|)
|Finance income, net
|(113,577
|)
|(250,203
|)
|Income tax expense
|64,191
|48,177
|Depreciation and amortization expense of fixed and intangible assets
|1,728,669
|1,596,363
|EBITDA
|(1,441,192
|)
|(649,531
|)
|Stock-based compensation expenses
|41,746
|149,595
|Provision for withholding taxes receivable
|182,569
|40,984
|(Recovery of)/Provision for expected credit loss on trade and other receivables
|(36,802
|)
|34,184
|Foreign exchange losses, net
|56,554
|19,066
|Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS)
|$
|(1,197,125
|)
|$
|(405,702
|)
|Non-IFRS loss per share
|Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the Company
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|Weighted average number of shares used in computation:
|Basic and diluted
|29,577,091
|19,996,747
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment