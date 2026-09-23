Ema Raises $77M Series B To Put AI Employees To Work Across The Enterprise

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Led by Creaegis, with Accel, S32 and Prosus increasing their investments, the funding will accelerate Ema's go-to-market expansion and fuel continued investment in its enterprise AI Employee platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ema, the leading enterprise platform for agentic AI Employees, today announced a $77 million Series B funding round led by Creaegis, with Accel, S32 and Prosus all increasing their existing investments in the company. The round brings Ema's total funding to $140 million and more than quadruples its valuation from the previous round.

Every major existing investor participated in the Series B with a larger investment, reflecting conviction built on direct visibility into Ema's customer usage, renewals and expansion. Ema will use the funding to scale its go-to-market organization – with multiple senior leaders already hired – and continue investing in the platform.

“Enterprises do not need more software. They need work to get done,” said Surojit Chatterjee, CEO and co-founder of Ema.“Our customers are not running experiments; they are running their HR, IT and Finance operations on AI Employees at a scale of millions of interactions a year. This round lets us bring that to many more enterprises still stuck in the pilot stage.”

While many enterprises are still stuck in AI pilots, Ema's AI Employees are already deployed in production at Fortune 500 scale. The company has grown revenue 50X over the past 24 months, with customers typically doubling in value as they expand from an initial deployment into two or three additional use cases.

Ema's product-led model allows enterprises to deploy and expand AI Employees without relying on services-heavy implementations. Organizations can begin in one function and expand across HR, IT and Finance on the same platform, creating one unified AI Employee experience across the enterprise.

“Ema has been building the default execution backbone for autonomous enterprise work and has emerged as one of the fastest, enterprise-ready AI companies in this space,” said Prakash Parthasarathy, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, Creaegis.“Ema's validated offerings extend from employee-facing functions into customer operations, sales and industry-specific workflows on the same architecture, with embedded agentic capability that delivers measurable outcomes with the governance large enterprises require. We are privileged to support the management team at EMA take their solution leadership to the next level and deliver the next generation of enterprises.”

Ema's deployments demonstrate what agentic AI looks like beyond the pilot stage:



Top 5 GSIs: Ema powers an employee assistant supporting more than 240,000 associates across 65 countries. It automates more than 100 workflows and handles approximately 2.9 million employee queries annually. The deployment has reduced response times from days to seconds, increased employee satisfaction by 20%, avoided approximately 60% of tickets entirely and enabled the people operations team to run about 50% leaner.

Top 5 global BPOs: Ema's agentic AI employees handle more than 1 million IT service management tickets annually. Ema handles more than 1 million calls across more than 15 languages, achieving up to 95% accuracy with fewer than 10% of interactions escalated to a human. $50B global conglomerate: Ema moved from concept to production in four weeks, integrating with more than 20 systems of record and serving over 40,000 employees. It has achieved a 70% efficiency gain while reducing ticket volume by 30%.



Ema delivers purpose-built AI Employees for HR, IT and Finance. These AI Employees plan and execute work across the applications an enterprise already uses, check their work, route approvals when required and complete processes end to end – with human oversight for critical decisions. It is trusted by global enterprises and industry leaders, including Wipro, Hitachi, ADP and PwC, to put AI Employees to work across complex, business-critical operations.

Stop buying software. Start hiring AI Employees. Try it for yourself at .

ABOUT EMA

Ema is a leading AI Employee platform helping enterprises transform work through autonomous AI agents. By bringing HR, IT and Finance together on a single platform, Ema enables organizations to automate and orchestrate employee experiences and business processes end-to-end. Built for enterprise scale, Ema combines advanced AI reasoning with enterprise-grade governance, security and compliance, and integrates with more than 250 business applications and systems of record. Trusted by organizations including Wipro, Hitachi, ADP and PwC, Ema helps enterprises deploy AI in production in days and achieve measurable business outcomes. To learn more, visit .

Media Contact

Walker Sands

...