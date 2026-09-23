PN Smart Energy And Limeon Digital Partners Announce Framework Cooperation Agreement To Advance AI-Enabled Solar Asset Optimization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NINGBO, China, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PN Smart Energy Limited ("PN Smart" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PN), a global independent power producer (IPP) focused on the development of clean power stations, critical energy materials, and intelligent energy infrastructure, today announced that, through its key operating subsidiary PN Sunshine Pte. Ltd. ("PN Sunshine"), the Company and Limeon Digital Partners Pte. Ltd. ("Limeon") have entered into a Framework Cooperation Agreement (the "Agreement") to integrate artificial intelligence technologies into the operations and maintenance (O&M) of solar power plants.

The strategic partnership is designed to modernize solar asset management across PN Sunshine's regional portfolio, which has an aggregate capacity of up to 15 MW. Under the framework, the companies intend to progressively deploy AI technologies across a cooperation scope covering up to 5 MW of installed capacity. The collaboration will focus on three primary operational upgrades:



AI-based solar generation forecasting to optimize energy output.

Predictive maintenance and equipment anomaly detection to reduce unplanned downtime. Remote site monitoring designed to reduce on-site staffing requirements.



"Integrating AI technology into our O&M workflow marks an important step in improving our operating performance across the Asia-Pacific region," stated Weiqi Huang, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "As our solar portfolio scales toward 15 MW, Limeon's AI architecture is intended to help us move from reactive maintenance to intelligent, predictive asset management. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to maximizing energy yields, extending asset lifespans, and delivering sustainable, technology-enabled energy solutions to our stakeholders."

Partnership Structure and Governance

To ensure a flexible and measured rollout, the Agreement sets out the overarching governance framework and general principles of the partnership. Specific operational details-including plant locations, technical key performance indicators (KPIs), implementation timelines, and financial terms-will be set out in subsequent, project-specific Project Implementation Agreements (PIAs).

Under the defined scope of cooperation, Limeon will develop, deploy, and maintain the necessary AI models and platforms while providing remote technical support. In turn, PN Sunshine will facilitate on-site personnel coordination and provide secure access to SCADA systems, inverter data, and historical operating data to support AI model development and deployment. Both companies will retain ownership of their respective pre-existing intellectual property.

About Limeon Digital Partners Pte. Ltd.

Limeon Digital Partners Pte. Ltd., based in Singapore, is an AI technology and architecture services provider. The firm's core capabilities include AI algorithm optimization, industry-specific research and development, and distributed computing power scheduling for enterprise clients across Singapore, Hong Kong, and the wider Asia-Pacific market.

About PN Smart Energy Limited

PN Smart Energy Limited is an emerging independent power producer and clean energy infrastructure company. While the Company's current revenue is anchored in solar equipment manufacturing-including solar cables, inverters, and energy storage distribution, it is strategically transitioning toward power generation assets. The Company develops and operates solar and wind power plants as an IPP, with the long-term goal of becoming a vertically integrated smart energy company that powers the future through clean energy. For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website at .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the risk that the proposed acquisition may not be completed on the contemplated terms or at all, and factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

PN Smart Energy Limited

T.T. Cai

Investor Relations

Email: ...

Tel: +1 574 575 7170

WFS Investor Relations Inc.

Connie Kang

Partner

Email: ...

Tel: +1 628 283 9214