Armada Announces Strategic Partnership With Chorus To Deliver Real-Time, Item-Level Supply Chain Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRO Connect, powered by Chorus, combines sensor-based visibility with orchestrated intelligence to help organizations eliminate blind spots and act faster across their networks

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada, a global supply chain solutions provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Chorus, an AI-driven orchestration platform​​, to transform how physical goods are made, moved, and managed. Together, the companies have combined Armada's Profitable Response Orchestration® (“PRO”) Platform with Chorus' advanced physical AI, sensors and software technology, enabling organizations to continuously monitor the location, condition and movement of products throughout the supply chain, without requiring significant new infrastructure investments.

"Our relationship with Chorus is about transforming how supply chain networks collect, consume, and act on data," said Chris O'Brien, CEO of Armada. "Through PRO Connect, we are helping customers get true item visibility data necessary to proactively take control of their supply chain. The result is faster decision-making, greater responsiveness and increased confidence across the network."

PRO Connect addresses one of the industry's most persistent challenges of obtaining accurate, reliable, real-time operational data at the item level. Through Chorus' low-cost active Bluetooth-enabled smart labels, existing networked infrastructure and AI-powered analytics, PRO Connect delivers continuous visibility into inventory location, condition, dwell time, product aging and exception events across distribution centers, transportation networks and customer locations. The solution is also designed to deploy rapidly and at scale, using existing infrastructure with no new hardware builds and no operational disruption, lowering the barrier to adoption for organizations across industries.

Armada has already demonstrated the solution's scalability and operational impact through multiple pilot programs across foodservice supply chains. To date, deployments have achieved nearly 100% accuracy across inventory tracking, delivery verification, product counts, and fulfillment timeliness.

"Through our collaboration with Armada, we are helping organizations create a more intelligent and responsive supply chain and inventory management," said Suresh Vishnubhatla, CEO of Chorus. "Armada's deep operational expertise and industry leadership complement our orchestration and visibility enablement solutions perfectly. Together, we're giving customers the ability to sense disruptions earlier, understand what's happening in real time, and respond before problems become costly."

While PRO Connect launches with a strong focus on foodservice, where Armada has spent decades building domain expertise, the opportunity extends well beyond the restaurant industry. Armada's growing market footprint expands to foodservice, healthcare, logistics, transportation, and life sciences, complemented by Chorus' established experience supporting customers across these industries. This strategic partnership is positioned to bring PRO Connect's capabilities to Armada's expanding target markets, including sectors where Armada is actively building its presence.

The Chorus strategic partnership marks the next step in Armada's orchestrated intelligence initiative, designed to create a connected ecosystem of best-in-class sensing, tracking, and data technologies unified within the PRO platform. Each integration deepens Armada's ability to collect, consume, and mobilize action based on real-time supply chain intelligence across its customers' supply chain networks. Armada intends to continue expanding the reach and capability of its orchestrated intelligence ecosystem.

To learn more about Armada's supply chain solutions and the PRO Connect platform, visit armada.net/solution/pro-technology.

About Armada Supply Chain Solutions

Armada delivers innovative, data-driven supply chain solutions that enhance performance, reduce risk, and drive sustainable results. From freight management to inventory optimization, network analytics, and real-time visibility, our integrated services are built to power future-ready supply chains. Learn more at .

About Chorus

Chorus transforms the way organizations make, move and manage goods with advanced AI/ML driven orchestration and sensor technology based on real-time end to end, item-level visibility. Providing services in 21 countries, Chorus is enabling asset orchestration at an unprecedented scale across a wide range of industries including foodservice, transportation, healthcare, and manufacturing. Chorus is an independent company spun out of X (formerly Google[x]), Alphabet's Moonshot Factory. Learn more at .

Media Contacts

Michelle Williams (Armada)

LeadCoverage

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Scott Coriell (Chorus)

Peak Public Affairs

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