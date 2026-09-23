V2 Communications Expands Client Portfolio, Welcomes New Executives And Invests In The Future Of Communications Amid Continued Firm Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Technology PR Firm remains at the forefront of the communications industry evolution with expanded leadership, capabilities and services, and investment in the next generation of communications talent

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marking continued firm-wide growth, V2 Communications (V2), an award-winning integrated communications and PR firm that specializes in working with technology companies, today announced new client partnerships across climate technology, artificial intelligence and B2B technology. The firm also welcomed Dan Martin as Executive Vice President to lead its growing healthcare practice, and announced the launch of the V2 Apprenticeship Program and the return of the third annual V2 LIVE Summit on October 1, 2026.

These developments reflect V2's commitment to staying at the forefront of integrated communications by helping clients navigate an evolving landscape, creating dialogue across the industry and investing in the next generation of communications professionals.

New Clients Driving V2 Momentum

V2 has recently welcomed the following organizations to its client portfolio:



Bevi: A smart beverage system on a mission to make the beverage industry more sustainable by eliminating single-use bottles and cans. As the Boston-based company expands into new markets and industries, V2 is supporting Bevi's business goals by strengthening awareness of its brand, better-for-you beverages, technology and sustainability mission and establishing the company as the go-to smart beverage dispenser for commercial environments.

Cielo: A global talent partner helping enterprises navigate workforce transformation, AI adoption and the changing nature of work. V2 is elevating Cielo's market insights and solutions to strengthen its visibility, buyer influence and position as a trusted strategic advisor. Treefera: Treefera is an AI-native first-mile intelligence platform for global agricultural and soft commodities. V2 is supporting Treefera to build awareness for the role first-mile intelligence plays in more resilient global supply chains, while supporting the company's continued expansion in North America.



“V2's growth reflects both the strength of our client portfolio and the versatility of the expertise we've built across the firm,” said Katelyn Holbrook, Chief Client Officer at V2.“We're proud to partner with ambitious brands across B2B technology, climate and energy, AI and emerging categories like beverage technology. These partnerships reflect the breadth of innovation we're helping bring to market and the momentum we're continuing to build as a firm.”

Healthcare Practice Expands Leadership

V2 appointed Dan Martin as Executive Vice President, Healthcare Technology Practice Lead, to guide the next phase of growth for the firm's healthcare practice.

“Since launching the practice in 2019, we have had the pleasure of working with innovative startups and established brands across the healthcare continuum,” said Jean Serra, CEO and founder of V2 Communications.“A savvy healthcare communications counselor and successful business builder, Dan is a great addition to our senior leadership team. His experience and perspective will strengthen our ability to support healthcare clients as they navigate an increasingly complex market, and we're looking forward to having him lead the next phase of growth for our healthcare technology practice.”

Investing in the Next Generation of Communications Professionals

This summer, V2 also launched its V2 Apprenticeship Program, welcoming three aspiring communications professionals for six-month placements designed to provide meaningful, hands-on agency experience.

The program offers recent graduates the opportunity to work alongside V2's integrated account teams, supporting B2B technology, healthcare and climate & energy technology clients while building skills across earned, owned and paid media, client service, media relations and content development.

Throughout the program, apprentices receive mentorship and professional development designed to help them explore and launch careers in integrated communications.

Convening the Communications Industry at V2 LIVE

V2 will host its third annual V2 LIVE Summit on October 1, 2026, in Boston, gathering clients, partners and industry leaders for a day of thought-provoking conversations and meaningful connections.

This year's V2 LIVE, supported by V2 partner sponsors such as Business Insider, Researchscape, Notified, Memory Tree and Ink Factory, will explore the expanding mandate of the modern communications function and what communicators need to succeed as the role evolves, with conversations spanning executive visibility, AI and the skills and best practices shaping the profession. Past summits have assessed the trends and challenges shaping the future of communications, with guest speakers from Axios, Stacker, TechCrunch and The Boston Globe, as well as communications and marketing leaders from organizations including Breakthrough Energy and Mass General Brigham.

If you're interested in attending, learn more and register here.

About V2 Communications

V2 Communications is an integrated communications firm that works with B2B, climate and healthcare technology companies, from startups to publicly traded companies. V2's clients strive to be iconic technology brands that have an outsized impact on business, the planet, or humanity through their innovations, and V2 designs and executes integrated communications strategies across earned, owned and paid channels that shape their markets and make them market leaders. V2's proven process ensures clients benefit from thorough program planning, increased speed, flexibility, and efficiency of program execution, and ongoing strategic counsel to maximize market shifts and refine programs to deliver consistent high levels of business success.

Meg Russell,...