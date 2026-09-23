D&H Distributing Expands Relationship With HPE Chosen As A North American Distributor Of HPE Networking

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic Engagement Accelerates Partner Growth at the Forefront of AI-Ready Infrastructure

HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D&H, a leading technology distributor, has extended its United States distribution partnership with HPE. The new agreement expands upon the existing relationship between D&H and HPE, granting D&H and its partners access to the HPE Networking portfolio, including HPE Juniper Networking routers and switches.

This major expansion integrates the HPE Networking portfolio into the D&H Advanced Solutions+ ecosystem, forging powerful new opportunities for United States channel partners. With this integration, partners gain access to HPE's networking, cloud, and AI portfolios, along with D&H's signature training, enablement, and 24/7 personalized support.

“D&H Distributing and HPE are committed to providing partners with AI-ready infrastructure that automates and expedites business transformation,” said Jason Bystrak, Senior Vice President, Cloud & Advanced Solutions+, D&H Distributing.“The expansion of our HPE portfolio and addition of HPE Juniper Networking allows us to help our partners implement the power of AI-native networking solutions, ultimately simplifying and streamlining operations for greater impact.”

High-Touch Enablement Through D&H's Differentiated Support

With this portfolio expansion, D&H's partners can expect the 24/7 support for which the distributor is renowned. D&H will continue to offer partners numerous routes to ongoing training and enablement, ensuring they are ready to act upon new opportunities to leverage the HPE Networking portfolio. Partners will have access to both pre-and post-sales support specialists, as well as tools and resources to help them succeed.

The addition of HPE's portfolio is a testament to D&H's ongoing investment in their Advanced Solutions+ line card. It offers partners a greater ability to scale enterprise-ready solutions and accelerate new opportunity. To further support partners, D&H has hired industry veteran Jason Hernandez as Vice President, HPE & Advanced Solutions+ Sales, to drive and ensure partner success.

Partners will also obtain differentiated support through D&H and HPE's EPIC Partner Program, an exclusive D&H initiative designed specifically for MSPs and channel partners. It gives partners the tools they need to build and grow their business by creating a successful and profitable practice while leveraging HPE technology. The program has a demonstrated track record for enabling partners throughout their HPE partner journey and is being enhanced to incorporate a networking track that guides partners through the HPE Networking onboarding process. Partners are encouraged to learn more about the advantages of EPIC and join the program.

“HPE's decision to expand our engagement with D&H is a testament to the opportunities for growth that we collectively bring to our partners,” said Jeremiah Jenson, Vice President, North American Channel Partner Ecosystem, HPE.“The addition of HPE Juniper Networking and the full suite of our networking solutions reinforces our ongoing commitment to providing more partners with access to AI-native infrastructure. We are proud to extend our strategic partnership with D&H and look forward to unleashing greater success for our partners and the clients they serve.”

“D&H's proven commitment to increasing opportunity and enhancing value for our partners motivated me to join the company earlier this year,” said Jason Hernandez, Vice President, HPE & Advanced Solutions+ Sales, D&H Distributing.“Providing choices and guidance for pursuing those choices is just one way we position our partners to excel. By granting partner access to the HPE Networking portfolio, we fortify our commitment to offering best-in-class AI networking and infrastructure technology options to our entire partner base.”

Under the agreement, D&H and HPE will make the addition of HPE Juniper Networking routers and switches fully available to partners by the end of September 2026. During the HPE Juniper Networking onboarding phase, HPE partners can continue their standard operating procedures with D&H and should expect the same level of personalized presales and sales support that D&H currently provides for legacy HPE lines of business.

Partners of D&H are encouraged to contact the D&H HPE Sales team for more details at ....

About D&H Distributing

D&H Distributing is a leading technology distributor in North America, delivering innovative IT solutions and electronics to partners in both commercial and consumer markets. Catering to organizations of all sizes, ranging from SMBs to mid-market and enterprise, D&H empowers businesses across public and private sectors with reliable, cutting-edge technology solutions designed to meet their evolving needs.

For generations, our employee co-owners have prioritized people and partnerships, adapting alongside the market to deliver innovative strategies, consultative support, and end-to-end technology solutions. Through customized services and a“Built for Growth” mindset, we help partners capitalize on market opportunities with white glove support and comprehensive enablement resources.

Headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, with centers of excellence in Tampa, FL, and Mississauga, Ontario, along with distribution hubs across North America, D&H proudly continues to climb Forbes' rankings of the largest private companies. Learn more at dandh.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X to stay connected.

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