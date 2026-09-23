Savaria Declares Monthly Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAVAL, Québec, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savaria Corporation (“Savaria”) (TSX: SIS) one of the global leader in the accessibility industry, declared today a dividend of 4.916 cents ($0.04916) per common share, in accordance with its monthly dividend policy, payable on October 9, 2026, to shareholders of record of the Corporation at the close of business on September 30, 2026. This is an eligible dividend within the meaning of the Income Tax Act.
About Savaria Corporation
Savaria Corporation (corp.savaria.com ) is one of the global leaders in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as elevators for home and commercial use, stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and dumbwaiters. In addition, Savaria manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products, medical beds, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe movement of patients, such as transfer, lifting and repositioning aids. The Corporation operates a sales network of dealers worldwide and direct sales offices in North America, Europe (UK, Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Czech Republic) and Australia. Savaria employs approximately 2,600 people globally and its plants are located across Canada, the United States, Mexico, Europe and China.
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Sébastien Bourassa
President and CEO
1. 800.661.5112
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Stephen Reitknecht, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer
1.800.661.5112, ext. 3370
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