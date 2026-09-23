Openvault Tackles Broadband Need For Better Upstream Optimization

MIAMI, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenVault will continue to lead the conversation around the broadband industry's need for better and smarter network performance and optimization tools – particularly in the upstream – at SCTE Tech Expo next week in Atlanta.

At its exhibit space in Booth H1423, OpenVault will show how its Vantage suite harnesses broadband-specific AI capabilities to help providers achieve competitive differentiation in an increasingly crowded market by improving Quality of Experience (QoE) and subscriber satisfaction, while at the same time reducing operational costs.

Vantage is the industry's only ready-to-deploy and fully integrated solution that helps operators proactively address network impairments and maximize capacity within a single pane of glass across DOCSIS and Fiber networks. Vantage enables broadband providers to quickly and efficiently leverage OpenVault's congestion management, profile management application (Vantage Advanced PMATM), proactive network management (Vantage PNM), and fiber management (Vantage Fiber) expertise.

“Broadband providers face continued growth of downstream consumption, but the real explosion has been in the upstream,” said Mark Trudeau, CEO and Founder of OpenVault.“Our most recent OpenVault Broadband Insights report showed that upstream usage grew almost 20% year-over-year in the second quarter of this year, and that upstream's share of total usage has increased nearly 44% in the past seven years.”

As the industry shifts from DOCSIS 3.1 to DOCSIS 4.0, the need to manage channels, carriers, service groups and network activity has risen exponentially. Vantage PNM continuously monitors changing RF plant conditions and works around impairments by dynamically creating per-subcarrier modulation profiles optimized for each OFDM/OFDMA channel. Vantage Advanced PMA speeds detection and remediation of impairments, often before subscribers notice, outages are caused, or unnecessary truck rolls or technician visits are required. The powerful combination of capabilities has helped providers achieve:



57% fewer truck rolls;

42% decline in call center volume;

40% more DOCSIS capacity; and 50% reduction in node splits.

To learn more about the Vantage suite or to schedule a meeting at SCTE Tech Expo please contact OpenVault at ....

About OpenVault

OpenVault and OpenVault Europe GmbH are market-leading sources of network-agnostic broadband technology solutions and data-driven insights into worldwide broadband consumption patterns. Using the companies' award-winning solutions, service providers can optimize network performance, increase revenue, and improve subscriber satisfaction. OpenVault and OpenVault Europe aggregate and analyze the data collected from broadband networks to provide unparalleled granular views of consumer usage and network health. This data analysis drives a suite of actionable and automated solutions that dramatically improve subscribers' Quality of Experience, providing operators with tremendous value through software while avoiding the need for large-scale infrastructure spending.

For more information, please visit openvault.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kristen Nihamin at ... or 917-509-9028

Paul Schneider at ... or 215-817-4384