Everpass Media Adds Accuweather NOW® As Its First 24/7 Channel

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverPass Media (“EverPass”), the premier media and technology platform delivering premium live sports content to commercial businesses, today announced the addition of AccuWeather NOW(“AccuWeather”) to its platform as its Global Weather Provider – marking EverPass' first 24/7 national linear channel.

The weather, news and information programming channel is now available to commercial venues nationwide as part of the EverPass Core package. The addition expands EverPass' growing content portfolio beyond live sports and into always-on programming, giving venues a recognized channel that keeps screens active and audiences engaged at all times.

“EverPass exists to modernize how businesses access and manage content and we're building a complete solution that goes beyond game day. Partnering with AccuWeather and its 24/7 channel is another step toward that vision, giving venues engaging programming that's always on and delivers value for both customers and operators,” said Alex Kaplan, CEO of EverPass Media.“By combining an expanding library of premium programming with the marketing and engagement tools businesses need, we're helping venues strengthen customer engagement while maximizing the value of every screen.”

“Weather impacts nearly every decision we make, whether we are at home, at work or out in our communities. Our partnership with EverPass brings AccuWeather's proven Superior Accuracy to thousands of businesses across the country, putting the most trusted weather information in front of people when and where it can make a real, meaningful difference,” said Steven R. Smith, CEO of AccuWeather.“It's another important way we are helping people be better prepared, stay safer and make the best weather-impacted decisions every day.”

Through EverPass Engage, EverPass' dynamic marketing and engagement tool, business operators can integrate AccuWeather's weather-data API directly into their displays and other guest-facing surfaces. This integration enables real-time, hyperlocal weather data – including live alerts, dynamic content and personalized messaging – to appear alongside or within a venue's custom content. This data-layer offering is distinct from AccuWeather NOW ® and is included in EverPass Core, representing an expanded capability for operators looking to make their screens work harder for their business.

AccuWeather NOW® is a video streaming product featuring 24 hours of continuous programming, dedicated to all-things weather, including extreme and severe weather events, global forecasts, climate and weather-related long- and short-form documentaries.

AccuWeather NOW® meets a growing demand for more weather and climate news and content, complementing AccuWeather's app and, one of the top 100 websites globally. The AccuWeather NOW® channel features weather stories illustrating the potential impact of forecasted weather on sports, health, and other outdoor activities.

About EverPass Media

EverPass Media is a premier media and technology platform dedicated to commercial businesses, that aggregates, distributes and enables streaming of live sports and entertainment content, and offers a wide array of consumer engagement and performance marketing tools for bars, restaurants, hotels and other commercial venues. Launched initially as the exclusive distributor of NFL Sunday Ticket to commercial establishments in the United States, EverPass partners with rightsholders, distribution partners and business owners to unlock greater access to premium live events and drive business growth. In August 2026, EverPass was acquired by DAZN, the world's leading sports entertainment platform, with plans to rebrand as DAZN for Business.

About AccuWeather, Inc. and AccuWeather.com

AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate and most used source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, has saved over 12,000 lives, prevented injury to over 100,000 people, and saved companies tens of billions of dollars through better planning and decision-making.

A billion people around the world rely on AccuWeather's proven Superior AccuracyTM across our consumer digital platforms. AccuWeather.com is the #1 weather destination and one of the top 100 most-visited websites in the world, and our award-winning AccuWeather app delivers detailed real-time forecasts to millions of smartphones.

AccuWeather forecasts also appear on digital signage, in 700 newspapers, are heard on over 400 radio stations, and viewed on 100 television stations. The AccuWeather Network and AccuWeather NOW® reach an audience of over 125 million on cable and streaming platforms.

AccuWeather For Business serves more than half of the Fortune 500 companies and thousands of other businesses and government agencies globally who pay for the most accurate weather forecasts than from any other source.

Contacts

EverPass Media:

Lindsay Barber

Gagnier Communications

Email: ...

AccuWeather:

Gene Petriello

Email: ...

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