Qodo's 2026 State Of AI Code Quality Report Reveals Growing Verification Challenge As Agentic Development Scales

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New research finds reviewing and validating AI-generated code is now the top delivery bottleneck as organizations face mounting pressure around quality, governance, and control

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qodo, the AI Code Quality and Governance Platform, today released its 2026 State of AI Code Quality Report. The report found that as AI takes on more of the software development lifecycle, engineering organizations struggle to build the systems needed to ensure code quality and governance keep pace.

The study illustrates how AI's expanding role across planning, coding, testing, review, security analysis, and bug fixing is creating pressure across delivery pipelines, engineering leadership, and developers' daily work. Key findings include:



Review and validation is the new delivery bottleneck. Developers (26%) and engineering leaders (26%) both independently rank reviewing and validating AI-generated code as the top bottleneck preventing AI from accelerating software delivery. It is also the most cited quality and governance gap among engineering leaders, at 48%.

Establishing trust in AI-generated code requires more effort. 36% of developers say reviewing AI-generated code takes the same amount of time but requires greater cognitive effort, creating a“trust tax” as developers work to establish whether AI-generated code is actually correct.

Leadership confidence is running ahead of control. 90% of engineering leaders are confident reporting AI's impact to executives or the board, but only 45% have evidence of traceability from AI activity to resulting code changes. Context doesn't guarantee control. 35% of developers say AI agents always follow organizational standards, while 43% of engineering leaders say providing agents with the right codebase context remains a major quality and governance gap.



“We're reaching the limit of human review as the primary quality control for AI-generated code,” said Itamar Friedman, CEO and co-founder of Qodo.“You can't dramatically increase the speed and autonomy of software development and expect human review to scale at the same rate. If agents are going to write, test, review, and push more of our software, then verification and governance have to become tightly integrated into the agentic SDLC.”

These findings show how the quality challenge is expanding as AI takes on more of the development lifecycle. Organizations increasingly need to govern individual AI-generated code changes as well as the broader delivery system, and establish that its output is correct, secure, aligned with intent, and safe to ship.

“AI can write code faster than ever, but that doesn't matter if you can't trust what your agents produce,” said Friedman.“You can build this trust by giving agents the right context and standards to make better decisions, and building a verification layer that checks their work before it reaches a human. Engineers still belong at the center of this process. But right now, they're carrying the full burden of catching what agents get wrong, and that's not sustainable.”

Censuswide conducted the research with 500 U.S. software developers and 300 U.S. engineering leaders at organizations where AI is used meaningfully in the software development lifecycle (SDLC) today. The data was collected between August 7 and August 14, 2026.

Download the full report here.

About Qodo

Qodo is an AI code quality and governance platform built to turn today's high-velocity code generation into high-quality software, serving as trust and governance infrastructure for enterprise engineering teams. Qodo provides advanced context engineering and a multi-agent review system that draws on full-repository signals (including codebase history and prior PR decisions) to deliver more accurate, explainable, and actionable feedback while reducing noise and enforcing organization-specific standards. Founded in 2022, Qodo has raised $120 million, backed by Qumra Capital, Maor Ventures, Phoenix Venture Capital, S Ventures, Square Peg, Susa Ventures, TLV Partners, Vine Ventures, and angel investors including executives from OpenAI, Meta, Shopify, and Snyk.

Media Contact:

Janabeth Ward

Scratch Marketing + Media for Qodo

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