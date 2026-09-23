Velentium Medical Secures Growth Investment From 1315 Capital

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RICHMOND, Texas, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velentium Medical, a leading medical technology innovation, development, and manufacturing company specializing in active Class II wearable and Class III implantable medical devices, today announced a growth capital investment led by 1315 Capital, a Philadelphia-based healthcare-focused private equity firm. 1315 Capital joins Great Point Partners as a significant shareholder and strategic partner for Velentium following the transaction.

The investment will support Velentium Medical's continued expansion of commercial manufacturing operations, enhancement of its product development and regulatory capabilities, investment in automation and infrastructure, and pursuit of strategic growth opportunities across the medical device market.

Founded in 2012, Velentium Medical provides end-to-end services spanning product strategy, research, design and development, automated test, cybersecurity, and manufacturing for innovative medical device companies worldwide. The company has established a strong reputation for helping customers successfully bring complex, mission-critical medical technologies to market.

"Today marks an important milestone in Velentium Medical's growth journey," said Matt Hanks, Chief Executive Officer of Velentium Medical. "The medical device industry increasingly demands partners capable of supporting the entire product lifecycle, from research and development through commercialization and manufacturing scale-up. With the support of 1315 Capital and the continued partnership of Great Point Partners, we are positioned to accelerate our investments in people, technology, quality systems, and commercial manufacturing capabilities to better serve our customers and their patients."

"Velentium Medical has built a differentiated platform combining world-class engineering, deep regulatory expertise, and growing manufacturing capabilities in some of the most attractive segments of the medical technology market. The strength of the management team and the quality of its customer relationships made this an easy decision, and we look forward to partnering with Matt and the entire team through the next phase of growth," said Michael Koby, Founding Partner of 1315 Capital.

"Since our initial investment, Velentium Medical has transformed from a world-class engineering firm into a true commercial manufacturing organization, anchored by a state-of-the-art 50,000 square foot facility capable of producing some of the most complex wearable and implantable medical devices on the market. We are excited to welcome 1315 Capital, whose healthcare expertise and industry relationships will be valuable resources as the company scales to serve more medical device customers and the patients who depend on them," said Eddie Hjerpe, Principal at Great Point Partners.

About Velentium Medical

Velentium Medical is a full-service medical technology innovation, development, and manufacturing company focused on helping customers transform innovative ideas into market-leading medical devices. The company provides highly integrated expertise across product strategy, research, design and development, automated test, cybersecurity, and manufacturing under one roof in Richmond, Texas. Velentium Medical serves customers ranging from emerging growth companies to global medical technology leaders.

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About 1315 Capital

1315 Capital is a private investment firm with over $1 billion of assets under management that provides growth capital to commercial-stage healthcare services, pharmaceutical & medtech outsourced services, pharmaceutical & medtech products, and health & wellness companies. 1315 Capital targets both minority and majority investments in companies where high-quality management teams can rapidly scale platform companies into large and important businesses that positively impact patients, physicians, and the broader healthcare system.

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About Great Point Partners

Great Point Partners, founded in 2003 and based in Greenwich, CT, is a leading health care investment firm with 30 professionals, investing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. GPP is currently making new minority and majority private equity investments from GPP IV. Great Point manages approximately $1.7 billion of capital in its private funds and public life sciences equity strategy (BioMedical Value Fund). Great Point Partners has provided growth equity, growth recapitalization, and management buyout financing to more than 100 growing health care companies. The private equity funds invest across all sectors of the health care industry with a particular emphasis on biopharmaceutical services and supplies, alternate site care, medical device contract manufacturing and information technology enabled businesses. The firm pursues a proactive and proprietary approach to sourcing investments and tuck-in acquisitions for its portfolio companies.

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SOURCE Velentium Medical

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CONTACT: Nate Porter Velentium Medical 901-356-8151...