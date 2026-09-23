Rapidratings Launches Fhrx Marketplace, Expanding Its Business Performance Network

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New capability connects eligible members to curated opportunities aligned to verified financial health data, business priorities, and ActionPath insights.

New York, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RapidRatings, the business performance network connecting organizations with their critical partners, today announced the launch of the FHRx Marketplace, a new capability within the FHR Exchange platform that connects members to curated third-party solutions aligned to their verified financial profile and business performance priorities.

The launch marks an important step in RapidRatings' evolution from a provider of financial health ratings to a platform that helps organizations strengthen resilience, improve performance, and create greater value across their business ecosystems. By connecting financial health intelligence with trusted resources and services, the FHRx Marketplace extends the value of the FHR Exchange beyond visibility and insight to support meaningful business action.

Built directly into FHR Exchange, the FHRx Marketplace matches eligible members with curated opportunities from trusted partners. Rather than presenting a traditional marketplace catalog, the experience is personalized to each member's financial health profile, eligibility criteria, and ActionPath recommendations, ensuring members see only offers relevant to their specific business needs.

"For years, companies have used RapidRatings to understand financial health across their business networks," said Charlie Minutella, CEO of RapidRatings. "The Marketplace is the next step in that journey. It helps members act on those insights by connecting them with resources that can strengthen resilience, improve performance, and support growth. Financial health shouldn't just identify risk; it should help organizations build stronger businesses."

The FHRx Marketplace launches with the first set of planned partner offerings focused on advisory, financing, and growth-oriented solutions. RapidRatings expects to announce these partnerships in the coming weeks as it continues expanding the value available through the Business Performance Network.

The Marketplace builds on the foundation of the FHR Exchange platform, which enables companies to securely share and access verified financial health intelligence across their business networks. By connecting those insights to actionable opportunities, RapidRatings is transforming financial health data from a measurement tool into a catalyst for business improvement.

The launch also establishes a scalable partner ecosystem designed to create value for every participant in the network. Suppliers gain access to resources that can support resilience, liquidity, and growth. Enterprise buyers benefit from stronger supplier engagement and broader network participation. Partners gain access to qualified organizations already committed to transparency and financial health.

By connecting trusted financial health intelligence with opportunities for action, RapidRatings is creating a platform where enterprises, suppliers, and partners can work together to strengthen resilience, unlock growth, and improve performance across the supply chain. The Marketplace marks an important step toward realizing that vision.

ABOUT RAPIDRATINGS

RapidRatings is a business performance network that helps organizations gain or share financial intelligence with their critical partners. The company delivers the most sophisticated analysis of the financial health of both public and private companies, with over 500,000 ratings conducted across 150 countries, many of which sourced directly from private company financial statements. Through RapidRatings, businesses can build more meaningful relationships and gain visibility into the financial stability of global suppliers, vendors, and other third parties. Learn more at .

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