Domtar Donates $25,000 To Indspire, Investing In The Next Generation Of The Forest Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTRÉAL, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domtar is proud to announce a $25,000 contribution to Indspire's Building Brighter Futures: Bursaries and Scholarships program. Helping to remove financial barriers, the program supports First Nations, Inuit and Métis students across Canada to pursue and complete post-secondary education.

"Education creates opportunity and strengthens communities," said Luc Thériault, Domtar's President – Canada and CEO, Pulp and Wood Products. "We're proud to partner with Indspire to help Indigenous students achieve their educational goals and create pathways to rewarding careers."

“We're investing in the next generation of the forest industry,” explains Thériault.“This scholarship provides financial assistance to Indigenous students enrolled in forestry focused programs within colleges and universities as well as skilled trades and apprenticeship programs.”

One student who received funding last year took time to explain the impact Building Brighter Futures scholarships had on their life: Hearing from Colten Wycott: A Building Brighter Futures Scholarship Recipient

Domtar's contribution will be matched by the Government of Canada, doubling the impact of the donation and bringing the total value of support for Indigenous students to $50,000.

"Supporting Indigenous education is an important part of Domtar's commitment to fostering strong relationships with Indigenous communities and contributing to reconciliation through meaningful action," said Thériault. "We are pleased that the federal matching program will extend the reach of our contribution and support even more students on their educational journeys."

The next application deadline for Building Brighter Futures is November 1, 2026. Students can apply for the Domtar-funded scholarship here: Domtar – Indspire Funding.

Indspire is a national Indigenous charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people. Since 1996, the organization has provided hundreds of millions of dollars in financial support to Indigenous students pursuing higher education. Domtar has previously supported Indigenous students through Indspire's Building Brighter Futures program, including students pursuing forestry and forestry-related studies.

About Domtar

Domtar is a leading, privately held manufacturer of diversified forest products with locations across North America. The company manufactures pulp, paper, packaging and tissue, as well as lumber and other wood products. Investor Jackson Wijaya is the beneficial owner of Domtar.

Domtar prides itself on operational excellence, delivering high-quality, cost-effective products to meet and exceed customer needs globally. The company is dedicated to sustainability and committed to turning responsibly sourced wood fiber into everyday essential products. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Guillaume Julien

Vice President, Public Affairs Canada

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