Pushpay Unveils Next Wave Of Churchstaq And Parishstaq Transformation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New AI-powered intelligence, modern workflows, and giving advancements help ministry teams better serve every member of their congregation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushpay, a leading provider of payments and engagement solutions for faith-based organizations, today announced major advancements across its Church Management and Giving products during Pushpay Connect, broadcast live from Elevation Church in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The updates mark the next key milestone in the company's Staq Transformation, Pushpay's initiative to advance and unify the church management and Giving experiences across ChurchStaq and ParishStaq, its flagship church management platforms for Protestant and Catholic organizations.

Staq Transformation is Pushpay's ongoing, multi-phase investment in making ChurchStaq and ParishStaq simpler, faster, and more connected – all centered on the goal of helping ministry leaders better see, know and care for every person. The work represents Pushpay's single largest investment in its products to date, and spans both church management and Giving, from modernizing everyday ministry experiences to better connecting data, insights, and workflows across the platform.

"When we laid out our product roadmap earlier this year, we promised to innovate and modernize our technology to equip leaders to care for their people,” said Gruia Pitigoi-Aron, Chief Product Officer at Pushpay.“Today marks a significant milestone in our delivery on that promise. From introducing the first native AI pastoral intelligence feature for the Church, to modernizing giving and workflows, we are creating a unified platform that helps ministry teams better serve every person.”

To fulfill its commitment to church leaders, Pushpay is delivering continuous product advancements:



Groups: Delivered earlier this summer, the rebuilt Groups experience equips volunteer leaders with streamlined connection tools designed specifically for weekly ministry use.

Single Staq Giving: Unifying church management software (ChMS) and Giving into a single source of truth, with initial updates launched in July and ongoing enhancements continuously rolling out. This integration eliminates manual cross-system reconciliation and immediately updates ChMS records when a first-time gift is made.

AI Profile Summaries: A first-to-market innovation, AI Profile Summaries provides a one-tap pastoral briefing aggregating giving history, attendance, group involvement, serving status, and staff notes into a single view. Ministry leaders can walk into pastoral visits thoroughly prepared, without having to navigate multiple screens. Workflows: Replacing legacy Process Queues, Workflows will begin rolling out to customers starting this week. The redesigned builder experience and modern templates bring industry-standard automation tools to ministry management while preserving the essential process tracking churches depend on.



Pushpay also introduced major updates to its Giving Platform, the company's suite of digital giving, campaign management, and donor engagement tools, all built to grow generosity:



One-click Embedded Giving for Digital Wallets: With enhanced Apple and Google Pay options, donors can now initiate a one-time or recurring gift directly in an embedded giving form without the friction of account creation or phone verification. Gifts can be easily completed in under six seconds. Data show these options unlock additional generosity, with gifts made through Embedded Giving average 48% larger than those routed to a separate page.

Multi-Campus Campaign Management: Leaders can establish a central campaign goal and split it across multiple campus locations with a single click, allowing real-time campus adjustments while rolling overall progress into a unified organizational view. Support for DAF, QCD, and IRA Contributions: Expanded giving flexibility, dedicated gift tracking for Donor-Advised Funds (DAF), Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCD), and IRA contributions is coming this fall. The system records hard credit to the sponsoring entity while assigning soft credit to the individual advisor for accurate donor recognition.



To learn more about Pushpay's Staq Transformation initiative and to watch the event recording, visit hub.pushpay.com/staq-transformation.

About Pushpay

Pushpay empowers mission-based organizations to engage their communities. We exist to bring people together and help people be known. Through our innovative suite of products, we cultivate generosity by streamlining donation processes, enhancing communication, and strengthening connections. Whether managing donations, organizing events, or connecting with community members, Pushpay's integrated tools enable ministry leaders to focus on what matters most – growing their ministry and deepening engagement. For more information, visit .

PR Contact: ...