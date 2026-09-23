Pretzelmaker® Grows Footprint With New Location In New York

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Beloved Pretzel Brand Opens in Poughkeepsie

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretzelmaker, the creator of Pretzel Bites owned by FAT Brands Inc. has officially opened a new location in Poughkeepsie, NY. Operating at the Poughkeepsie Galleria, the largest shopping center in Dutchess County, the new Pretzelmaker allows fans to fuel their shopping cravings with made-from-scratch Pretzel Bites and fresh-squeezed lemonade.

“As we expand into new markets, we have been encouraged by the positive response from fans who are embracing the brand for the first time,” said Allison Lauenstein, President of Pretzelmaker.“Our new location at the Poughkeepsie Galleria not only allows us to introduce our fresh-baked offerings to even more guests, but also marks another step in our continued expansion throughout the East Coast.”

Since getting its start in 1991 as a single pretzel stand, fans have loved snacking on fresh-baked, hand-rolled Pretzel Bites, with a variety of sweet and savory dipping sauces to select from, and sipping on fresh-squeezed, all-natural lemonade.

The new Poughkeepsie Pretzelmaker is located at 2001 South Road, C114, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 and is open Monday through Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information on Pretzelmaker, visit .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands is a leading global franchising company that strategically develops and grows fast casual, quick-service, and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently operates 13 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Great American Cookies, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 1,700 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit .

About Pretzelmaker ®

Since its first stand opened in 1991, Pretzelmaker has been the home of Bite-Sized Fun and Full-Sized Flavor. Best known as the innovator of Pretzel Bites, fresh goes into Pretzelmaker's entire philosophy – from hand-rolled snacks to all-natural lemonade. Whether swinging by to grab a to-go order or having a sit-down meal, Pretzelmaker is where bites of joy gets made. Pretzelmaker continues to innovate across the globe with breakfast, late-night, and standalone drive-thru concepts. For more information, visit .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

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