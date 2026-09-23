Medaire Deepens Ties With Gocrisis, Bringing The Crisis Management Specialist Into The Medaire Ecosystem

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Four-year aviation relationship moves beyond operational coordination toward closer business integration

PHOENIX, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedAire today announced a strategic investment in GoCrisis, moving the companies' four-year aviation relationship beyond strategic partnership and toward closer business integration. Through the investment, GoCrisis will leverage MedAire's IT, finance and back-office business infrastructure, while both organizations retain their identities, organizational capabilities and established operating roles.

“When a serious aviation event affects crew or passengers, an operator must make decisions about its people while maintaining ongoing operations. Those affected may be far from home and outside their usual support networks, and their medical, security, practical and family needs may continue after the immediate event. The closer relationship is intended to let clients retain the decisions that belong to them while MedAire carries more of the operational burden of bringing the right support around their people,” said Bill Dolny, CEO, MedAire.

MedAire supports aviation clients around the clock through medical, security and operational-assistance teams and a global network of vetted providers, drawing on 40 years of aviation experience. Founded in 2014, GoCrisis supports organizations across industries through family assistance, emergency contact centers, crisis communications, field response and recovery.

Together, MedAire and GoCrisis connect aviation clients to a crisis-response network of more than 100 crisis experts and 2,000 GoResponders, with access to more than 100,000 emergency response specialists through partners in more than 90 countries. The network is supported by 29 Assistance Centres, 25 Security Centres and more than 91,000 vetted providers.

"After years of working side by side, our organizations know where our responsibilities meet during an aviation incident. MedAire and GoCrisis share a philosophy: prepare thoroughly, respond calmly and put people first. Together, we provide an unmatched support capability for the industry when a serious incident impacts their operation,” Dolny continues.

The distinction for aviation is the combination of two established operations: MedAire's around-the-clock aviation medical, security and operational support, and GoCrisis's specialist support for affected people and families through recovery. The teams can prepare together before an event and coordinate medical and security guidance, local provider support, family assistance, communications and recovery when one occurs.

The human consequences of an incident do not end when the immediate operational problem is resolved. Survivors may need continuing care and practical support, families may need reliable information, and organizations may need help coordinating with the services and authorities involved.

“At the heart of everything we do is a simple question: If this was my family, what would they need?” said Elmarie Marais, CEO of GoCrisis.“Supporting someone who has lived through an accident is complex. It requires careful coordination among emergency services, authorities, insurers, and NGOs to create a seamless network of support. Care for injured survivors can be long-term and may involve life-changing injuries.”

GoCrisis will continue serving clients outside aviation as it does today. Aviation clients will continue working with their established teams while the companies align more of the operations behind their response.

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About MedAire

MedAire, an International SOS company, pioneered aviation medical assistance in 1985 with the launch of MedLink, the industry's first ground-based telemedicine service for in-flight emergencies. Over the past 40 years, MedAire has managed more than 1 million medical and security cases for aviation operators worldwide.

MedAire services are standard on aircraft from six of the world's largest business jet manufacturers: Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, Gulfstream, HondaJet and Textron Aviation. Over 250 airlines and 6,800 business aircraft operators, including 75% of Fortune 100 corporate flight departments, rely on MedAire for medical assistance, security intelligence, training and equipment.

About GoCrisis

GoCrisis is a crisis management and emergency response specialist that helps organizations prepare for, respond to and recover from complex crises. Its integrated capabilities include crisis advisory services, emergency contact centers, family assistance, humanitarian support, crisis communications, media management, personal effects and human remains management, specialist responders, logistical support and long-term recovery services.

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Bill Dolny and Elmarie Marais

CONTACT: Chris Potter MedAire +1 480 333 3762...