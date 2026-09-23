Cycode Extends Its ADLC Security Capabilities To Developers' Workstations, Stopping Software Supply Chain Attacks Before They Start

“Risk enters the agentic development lifecycle (ADLC) for our customers before a single line of code is generated. Developers connect AI tools nobody approved, agents install packages nobody reviewed, and secrets leak into prompts and file reads nobody sees,” said Seth Robbins, President of Cycode.“ This launch extends Cycode's platform to the workstation, the earliest control point in the software supply chain where malicious packages are installed and must be stopped.”

Cycode stops software supply chain attacks before they start

Cycode Workstation Protection deploys through Mobile Device Management, adds no console or infrastructure, and changes nothing about how developers install packages. Security teams define and manage cooldown policies centrally, so protection extends to every developer workstation running a coding agent as quickly as software can be pushed to it.

Workstation Protection extends Cycode ADLC Security, which covers each moment risk enters agentic development. It begins on the device, where malicious packages install before a line of code is written. It continues into the AI tools developers adopt, where visibility and governance surface shadow AI, coding assistants, and MCP servers and control what is permitted. It reaches the prompt, where guardrails stop risky behaviors like exposing secrets in prompts and file reads. And it extends into the code agents generate, which Cycode secures before it ships. Every signal resolves in the Context Intelligence Graph, giving security teams one view of risk across the lifecycle and one place to act on it.

“Security has to start where risk enters the development lifecycle, not after,” said Dor Atias, Co-Founder and Chief Product and Engineering Officer at Cycode.“Blocking malicious packages is the earliest control point in a complete agentic development and software supply chain security solution. Protect every workstation. Control every input. Secure every output. That is what unlocks secure AI development.”

Availability

Cycode ADLC with Workstation Protection is available in early access. To learn more, visit .

About Cycode

Cycode is the only Complete Agentic Development Security Platform, securing AI development from prompt to runtime. Unlike standalone models and frontier lab tooling that only run when invoked on their own, Cycode is Always-OnTM. By unifying control, context, and autonomy in a single platform, with ADLC Security built in, Cycode continuously identifies risk across the AI development lifecycle, governs the AI tools developers use, correlates context across the entire software factory, and deploys and manages agents that prevent risk at AI speed. Cycode secures the top Fortune 500's and is recognized as a Leader by the industry's top analyst firms, including the Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Application Security Testing, the Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Software Supply Chain Security, and the IDC MarketScape for ASPM. Learn more at cycode.com.

Media Contact: Emily Gallagher, PRSENSE,...al