Rover And Redfin Unleash New Guide On Canada's Best Cities For Dog Walks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report pairs Rover data on this year's top dog breeds with Redfin's Walk Score to unveil the top Canadian cities for dog walks and the breeds you're most likely to come across in each one

From adventurous to lazy, the guide maps city pedestrian-friendliness to five distinct dog personality archetypes, helping pet parents determine where their dogs will truly thrive

SEATTLE, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover, the world's largest online marketplace for pet care, and Redfin, the real estate brokerage powered by Rocket, have teamed up to create a Pet Parent's Guide to Canada's Best Cities for Dog Walks. As peak moving season comes to a close, the guide combines new dog breeds data from Rover with Redfin's most recent Walk Scores, the most widely used measure of neighborhood walkability, to help pet parents determine which city best fits their dog-walking needs.

Out of 11 cities analyzed, Vancouver ranks No. 1 for dog walking with a Walk Score of 79.8. Montreal follows in second place at 65.4, with Toronto (61), Hamilton (49.6) and Mississauga (48.9) in the top five rankings. Rounding out the top eleven are Winnipeg (48.5), Surrey (46.1), Saskatoon (45.7), Ottawa (45.1), Brampton (42.5) and Cambridge (33).

The Golden Retriever is the most popular dog breed in six of the eleven most walkable cities. Other popular breeds in the top eleven cities are the Cockapoo (Mississauga, Brampton), Goldendoodle (Winnipeg) and Labrador Retriever (Surrey, Ottawa).

While the Golden Retriever may be a popular favorite across Canada right now, other less common breeds are quickly rising in the ranks. The No.1 trending breed in Canada's top eleven best dog-walking cities are:

Vancouver - Brittany Spaniel (+326% YoY growth)Montreal - Miniature Australian Shepherd (+231% YoY growth)Toronto - Australian Kelpie (+908% YoY growth)Hamilton - Cavalier King Charles Spaniel (+233% YoY growth)Mississauga - Boston Terrier (+78% YoY growth)Winnipeg - Cane Corso (+255% YoY growth)Surrey - Boston Terrier (+107% YoY growth)Saskatoon - Australian Cattle Dog (+343% YoY growth)Ottawa - Korean Jindo Dog (+249% YoY growth)Brampton - Miniature Schnauzer (+232% YoY growth)Cambridge - Siberian Husky (+347% YoY growth)

For pet parents planning a move or traveling with their dog, certified professional trainer and Rover Pet People Panelist Nicole Ellis recommends factoring your dog's unique traits into decision making.

“Whether looking for a new neighborhood, or just exploring your home city, your dog's daily routine is just as important as your own," said Ellis. "Consider your dog's activity level, social preferences and what kind of enrichment they prefer. Working backward from their unique needs can be a helpful exercise when choosing a new environment for your dog.”

To help dog parents determine which city best fits their pet, Rover and Redfin's guide assigns one of five dog archetypes to each city on the list, based on Walk Score and common traits associated with each city's top-trending breed. The result is a breakdown of Canada's top dog-walking cities by pet personality type. Whether your dog is adventurous with a preference for trails out the back door, or a social butterfly who thrives on busy sidewalks, one thing is true everywhere: dogs make a place feel like home.

"Accessibility alone may not be the reason buyers choose a particular home, but it definitely plays a role –– particularly for pet parents,” said Redfin Principal Economist Sheharyar Bokhari.“Being able to exercise your dog without getting in a car is valuable, and it's an important amenity for many homebuyers. Walking your dog around the block and in nearby parks can help make your house feel more like home, and help make your neighborhood feel more like a community."

The complete guide, including the full list of Canadian cities, their Redfin Walk Score, personality archetype, and top breeds, is available on Rover.com. Information on the Best Dog Walking Cities in the United States is also available, from Rover and Redfin.

Methodology

Rover collected the top dog breeds in each city based on millions of user-submitted breeds on Rover, as of August 2026. Popular breeds are based on total volume. The top-trending breeds were determined by year-over-year growth, with a minimum of 10 pets added in 2026. The dog archetypes were deciphered by Walk Score, each city's trending breed traits and local geography.

Redfin's Walk Score measures how easy it is to reach nearby amenities without getting in a vehicle. It scopes the pedestrian-friendliness of any address using a patented system. For each address, Walk Score analyzes hundreds of walking routes to nearby amenities. Points are awarded based on the distance to amenities in each category. Amenities within a 5 minute walk (.25 miles) are given maximum points. A decay function is used to give points to more distant amenities, with no points given after a 30 minute walk. Walk Score also measures pedestrian friendliness by analyzing population density and road metrics such as block length and intersection density.

About Rover

Rover Group, Inc. is the world's largest online marketplace for personalized pet care. The mission is simple: make it possible for everyone to experience the unconditional love of a pet. Pets and their people are at the heart of every Rover Group brand, which includes Rover, Meowtel, Mad Paws, and Cat in a Flat. These marketplaces connect pet parents with trusted pet care providers in 18 countries across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia. Pet parents can discover and book overnight, daytime, and training services, all tailored to their pets' unique needs. To learn more about Rover Group, please visit

Rover Press Contact:

Kristin Sandberg

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360-510-6365

About Redfin

Redfin is a technology-driven real estate company with the country's most-visited real estate brokerage website. As part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), Redfin is creating an integrated homeownership platform from search to close to make the dream of homeownership more affordable and accessible for everyone. Redfin's clients can see homes first with on-demand tours, easily apply for a home loan with Rocket Mortgage, and save thousands in fees while working with a top local agent.

You can find more information about Redfin and get the latest housing market data and research at . For more information about Rocket Companies, visit .

Contact Redfin Journalist Services:

Isabelle Novak

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