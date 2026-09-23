Wreaths Across America Seeking Carriers And Professional Drivers To Help Move The Mission This December

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Honor Fleet drivers find pride and purpose in carrying these cherished loads to honor our nation's heroes.

Columbia Falls, ME, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) has officially kicked off the 2026 wreath season! To date, more than 30 new lanes are available to carriers and professional drivers who will join the organization's Honor Fleet to haul sponsored veterans' wreaths for delivery on National Wreaths Across America Day. This year, the event will take place on Saturday, December 19. As the program continues to grow, with over 6,000 participating locations and 730 lanes available nationwide this year, there are plenty of opportunities available to match carriers' needs.

Click here to view open lanes for 2026.

“The WAA Honor Fleet is made up of carriers and trucking professionals who go the extra mile to serve those who served us. By hauling sponsored wreaths, drivers honor veterans laid to rest, and ensure the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach reaches every community,” said Courtney George, WAA Director of Trucking and Industry Relations.“Joining the Honor Fleet means making a meaningful and lasting impact in the lives of veterans and their families.”

Transportation companies that join the Honor Fleet contribute to a deeply meaningful cause and provide professional drivers with a healing journey. For veterans and those who have lost loved ones in service to our country, this opportunity allows them to engage with grateful communities. Delivering the precious loads of sponsored veterans' wreaths is an honor, and WAA's dedicated volunteers ensure that all drivers are greeted with gratitude, reminding these professionals of the significance of their contribution upon arrival.

“Becoming a Wreaths Across America Honor Fleet partner is about much more than moving veterans' wreaths,” said Graig Morin, Founder and President of Brown Dog Carriers.“It gives carriers an opportunity to engage with employees in a meaningful mission while building pride within the organization and strengthening connections in the communities you serve. Participation also provides valuable visibility for companies looking to distinguish themselves, reach potential new drivers and demonstrate their commitment to veterans, military families and the communities they call home.”

Drivers and transportation companies interested in making a difference in their community by joining the Honor Fleet can explore available lanes at learn.wreathsacrossamerica.org/2026-open-lanes-available.

Additionally, interested parties can contact the WAA Transportation Team at ... to start the conversation.

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About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, which was begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's yearlong mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

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CONTACT: Amber Caron Wreaths Across America 2075136457...