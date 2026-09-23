The Raimondo Law Firm Announces Claims Process In Suffolk County Red-Light Camera Class Action Settlement

Attorney MICHAEL RAIMONDO

Attorney DAVID J. RAIMONDO

Attorney JON L. RAIMONDO

The Raimondo Law Firm announces a proposed $45 million Suffolk County red-light camera settlement. Eligible motorists can file claims by December 8, 2026.

LAKE GROVE, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Raimondo Law Firm, Class Counsel in McGrath v. Suffolk County, et al., Index No. 608155/2016, announces that the claims process is now underway in connection with a proposed class action settlement involving administrative fees paid on Suffolk County red-light camera violations.



WHY SUFFOLK COUNTY'S RED LIGHT CAMERA ADMINISTRATIVE FEES WERE CHALLENGED

The lawsuit was brought on behalf of individuals and entities that paid a $30 administrative fee imposed by Suffolk County and the Suffolk County Traffic and Parking Violation Agency in connection with red-light camera violations. The action alleges that these administrative fees exceeded the monetary liability permitted under New York State law. The County Defendants deny the allegations and deny any wrongdoing.

The litigation was commenced in 2016 by Representative Plaintiff Robert McGrath, Jr., on behalf of himself and others similarly situated. In November 2024, the Appellate Division, Second Department affirmed a ruling declaring that the imposition of monetary liability exceeding $50 per red-light camera violation, or $75 when including a statutorily authorized late fee, was void as a matter of law under Vehicle and Traffic Law § 1111-b.



SUFFOLK COUNTY RED LIGHT CAMERA SETTLEMENT PROVIDES UP TO $45 MILLION IN COMPENSATION

A proposed settlement has now been reached. If the settlement receives final approval from the Court, Suffolk County and the Suffolk County Traffic and Parking Violation Agency will provide up to $45 million in cash payments to Settlement Class Members who submit valid claims. Settlement administration expenses, court-approved attorneys' fees and costs, and any award to the Class Representative will be paid separately.



WHO IS ELIGIBLE FOR THE SUFFOLK COUNTY RED LIGHT CAMERA SETTLEMENT?

The Settlement Class generally includes persons or entities who, between April 1, 2013 and the present, paid a $30 administrative fee to the County Defendants for a Suffolk County red-light camera program violation.

Eligible Settlement Class Members may submit a claim to receive up to $36 for each qualifying administrative fee paid, representing the $30 administrative fee plus an additional amount. Individual payments may be proportionally reduced if the total value of valid claims exceeds the $45 million maximum benefit amount.



HOW TO FILE A SETTLEMENT CLAIM AND IMPORTANT 2026 DEADLINES

The deadline to submit a claim is December 8, 2026. Claims may be submitted electronically through the Court-authorized settlement website or by mailing a completed claim form to the Settlement Administrator. Mailed claims must be postmarked no later than December 8, 2026.

Settlement Class Members who wish to exclude themselves from the settlement must do so by November 9, 2026. The deadline to object to the proposed settlement is also November 9, 2026. A Final Approval Hearing is presently scheduled for December 8, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

The Raimondo Law Firm serves as Class Counsel together with Taus, Cebulash & Landau, LLP. The firm encourages potential Settlement Class Members to carefully review the Court-authorized notice they receive and the information available through the official settlement website.

For additional information about the Suffolk County red-light camera class action settlement, eligibility, important deadlines, and The Raimondo Law Firm's involvement in the litigation, visit their Suffolk County Red Light Camera Settlement page.

All claims must be submitted directly to the Court-appointed Settlement Administrator, Kroll Settlement Administration. To submit a claim or obtain official settlement information, visit SuffolkRedLightSettlement or call (833) 447-6790.



The Raimondo Law Firm

2780 Middle Country Road, Suite 312

Lake Grove, New York 11755

(631) 471-1222

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Michael Raimondo

The Raimondo Law Firm

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