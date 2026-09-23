Zeglio Custom Clothiers Brings The Art Of Bespoke Style To Life+Leisure

David Han on Life+Leisure with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

David Han Shares How Personalized Craftsmanship Is Helping Clients Dress with Confidence in an Exclusive WE tv Segment Airing September 25, 2026 at 8:30 AM EST

- Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic, Co-hostsCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In a world of fast fashion and off-the-rack convenience, Zeglio Custom Clothiers is making the case for something more personal: clothing created specifically for the individual wearing it. The bespoke clothier will be featured on Life+Leisure, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, in a segment airing on WE tv on September 25, 2026 at 8:30 AM EST, exploring the craftsmanship, personalization and attention to detail behind the custom clothing experience.The episode features David Han, Vice President of Zeglio Custom Clothiers, who shares how the company combines traditional tailoring expertise with modern style to create garments designed around each client's individual frame, preferences and lifestyle.Founded in 2006, Zeglio was created with a vision of bringing together the heritage of bespoke tailoring and contemporary design. Nearly two decades later, the company has served thousands of clients across multiple locations and internationally, creating custom garments for professionals, grooms and individuals preparing for some of life's most important occasions.During the segment, Han explains why a truly custom garment is about much more than selecting a fabric or taking measurements. Through one-on-one consultations, clients are guided through the process of defining their personal style-from fit and fabric to details and finishing touches-resulting in clothing designed specifically for the person who will wear it.Viewers will also get an inside look at what sets Zeglio apart: its commitment to a fully customizable experience and an entirely in-house tailoring and production process. By overseeing each garment from start to finish, the company is able to maintain control over the details, craftsmanship and quality that define the finished piece.The conversation explores how proper fit can change not only the way clothing looks, but also the way someone feels wearing it. Whether dressing for an important business meeting, a wedding, a special occasion or simply everyday life, Zeglio's philosophy centers on helping clients find clothing that reflects who they are rather than asking them to conform to standardized sizing or passing trends.“Personal style is such an important form of self-expression, and Zeglio brings a very thoughtful approach to that experience,” said Bill and Giuliana Rancic.“There's something powerful about wearing clothing that was created specifically for you and feeling completely confident in it.”Han also discusses how Zeglio has evolved alongside changing fashion and design trends while remaining grounded in the timeless principles of bespoke tailoring. The goal is not simply to follow what is fashionable, but to help each client develop a personal aesthetic that feels authentic, sophisticated and lasting.That approach has allowed Zeglio to welcome a broad range of clients-from those experiencing bespoke tailoring for the first time to individuals with a highly defined personal style. By making the process approachable and highly personalized, the brand aims to remove the intimidation sometimes associated with custom clothing while preserving the craftsmanship that makes the experience distinctive.As Zeglio looks toward its next chapter, the company remains focused on the same principles that inspired its founding: exceptional craftsmanship, personal service and the belief that the best clothing should be designed around the individual.Tune in to WE tv on September 25, 2026 at 8:30 AM EST to watch the full Life+Leisure segment and discover how Zeglio Custom Clothiers is preserving the tradition of bespoke tailoring while helping a new generation define-and wear-their own personal style.About Zeglio Custom ClothiersFounded in 2006, Zeglio Custom Clothiers specializes in bespoke, hand-tailored garments designed to complement each client's unique frame, taste and lifestyle. Through personalized consultations, fully customizable garments and an in-house tailoring and production process, Zeglio combines traditional craftsmanship with modern design to create clothing for business, weddings, special occasions and everyday confidence. With multiple locations and an international presence, Zeglio has served thousands of clients seeking exceptional fit, quality and individualized style. Learn more atAbout Life+LeisureLife+Leisure, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a dynamic lifestyle series exploring the intersections of wellness, travel, design, and innovation. Airing on WE TV and ReachTV, the show inspires audiences to elevate everyday living with expert insights and real stories of empowerment. Learn more at

Gila Stern

Inside Business Today/ Life+Leisure

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Zeglio Custom Clothiers Brings the Art of Bespoke Style to Life+Leisure News Provided By Inside Business Today/ Life+Leisure September 23, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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