Hawaiian Bros Brings The Aloha Spirit And A Fresh Take On Fast-Casual Dining To Life+Leisure

Scott Ford, CEO of Hawaiian Bros on Life+Leisure with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

CEO Scott Ford Shares the Story Behind the Fast-Growing Restaurant Brand in an Exclusive WE tv Segment Airing September 25, 2026 at 8:30 AM EST

- Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic, Co-hostsCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What began with a love for Hawaiian food and island culture has grown into a rapidly expanding restaurant brand with a mission that goes far beyond the plate. Hawaiian Bros, the fast-casual concept bringing the tradition of the Hawaiian plate lunch to communities across the country, will be featured on Life+Leisure, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic. The segment airs on WE tv on September 25, 2026 at 8:30 AM EST, spotlighting the food, culture and Aloha Spirit fueling the brand's continued growth.The episode features Scott Ford, CEO of Hawaiian Bros, who shares how the company is carving out a distinctive place in the competitive fast-casual restaurant industry by combining fresh, craveable food with a culture built around positivity, hospitality and community.Founded in 2018 by two brothers with a passion for Hawaiian food and island vibes, Hawaiian Bros pays homage to the traditional Hawaiian plate lunch-a meal with roots dating back to the 1800s, when laborers from diverse cultures came together on Hawaii's pineapple and sugar plantations and shared meals influenced by their different culinary traditions. Over time, the plate lunch became an enduring part of Hawaii's local food culture: approachable comfort food meant to be enjoyed with 'ohana.Today, Hawaiian Bros is introducing that tradition to a growing audience across the mainland while putting its own emphasis on freshness, quality and hospitality. During the segment, Ford explains how the company's restaurants operate without freezers, fryers or microwaves, with food prepared fresh each day and served in generous portions.Viewers will get a closer look at the menu that has helped fuel the brand's popularity, including signature island-inspired dishes such as Huli Huli Chicken and other Hawaiian plate lunch favorites. But Ford explains that the Hawaiian Bros experience is about more than what's on the plate.At the center of the brand is the Aloha Spirit-a philosophy reflected in Hawaiian Bros' core values of mutual respect, harmony, integrity, gratitude, innovation and fun. From welcoming guests to supporting local organizations and hiring within the communities it serves, the company aims to make each new restaurant a positive addition to the neighborhood.“Hawaiian Bros has created an experience that goes beyond serving a great meal,” said Bill and Giuliana Rancic.“There's an energy and sense of hospitality behind the brand that makes people feel welcome, and that spirit is an important part of their story.”The conversation also explores the remarkable growth of Hawaiian Bros and the opportunity the company sees ahead. As the brand continues entering new cities and markets, Hawaiian Bros is selectively expanding through franchise partnerships with operators who share its commitment to both people and performance.Ford discusses how the combination of a streamlined operating model, distinctive menu and strong consumer enthusiasm has created significant opportunity for Hawaiian Bros as it looks toward its next phase of expansion. The company is seeking franchise partners who not only see the business potential but also embrace the values and culture that have helped define the brand.That philosophy extends to Hawaiian Bros' approach to community impact. As the company grows, it remains focused on hiring locally, supporting community causes and events, and using its success as a platform to give back-putting the Aloha Spirit into action in each market it enters.As the segment concludes, Ford shares his vision for the future of Hawaiian Bros: introducing more communities to Hawaiian plate lunch, continuing to build a culture centered on kindness and gratitude, and finding the right partners to help bring the brand to new markets across the country.Tune in to WE tv on September 25, 2026 at 8:30 AM EST to watch the full Life+Leisure segment and discover how Hawaiian Bros is combining fresh food, ambitious growth and the Aloha Spirit to create a fast-casual experience designed to make people smile.About Hawaiian BrosHawaiian Bros is a fast-casual restaurant concept serving island-inspired food thoughtfully prepared with fresh, quality ingredients and generous portions. Founded in 2018, the brand pays homage to the traditional Hawaiian plate lunch while creating a welcoming experience rooted in the Aloha Spirit. With no freezers, fryers or microwaves in its restaurants, Hawaiian Bros prepares its food fresh each day while building a culture centered on mutual respect, harmony, integrity, gratitude, innovation and fun. Learn more at .About Life+LeisureLife+Leisure, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a dynamic lifestyle series exploring the intersections of wellness, travel, design, and innovation. Airing on WE TV and ReachTV, the show inspires audiences to elevate everyday living with expert insights and real stories of empowerment. Learn more at

Gila Stern

Inside Business Today/ Life+Leisure

+1 312-620-6522

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Hawaiian Bros Brings the Aloha Spirit and a Fresh Take on Fast-Casual Dining to Life+Leisure News Provided By Inside Business Today/ Life+Leisure September 23, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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