Pure Barre Celebrates 25 Years Of Strength, Movement And Community On Life+Leisure

Steph So, Chief Marketing Officer of Xponential Fitness on Life+Leisure with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

Global Fitness Leader Marks Milestone Anniversary in Exclusive WE tv Segment Airing September 25, 2026 at 8:30 AM EST

- Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic, Co-hostsCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For 25 years, Pure Barre has been proving that some of the smallest movements can create the biggest transformations. Now, the world's largest barre fitness brand is celebrating a milestone anniversary with a special feature on Life+Leisure, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic. The segment airs on WE tv on September 25, 2026 at 8:30 AM EST, highlighting Pure Barre's evolution from a single studio into a global fitness community built around strength, confidence and connection.The episode features Steph So, Chief Marketing Officer of Xponential Fitness, who shares how Pure Barre has remained relevant and impactful for a quarter century while staying true to the principles at the heart of the brand: intentional movement, highly trained instructors and an inclusive approach to fitness that meets members wherever they are in their journey.Founded in 2001 by dancer and fitness entrepreneur Carrie Rezabek Dorr, Pure Barre began with a vision to combine the precision of ballet-inspired movement with an accessible, results-driven workout. Today, the brand has grown to more than 600 studios across North America, making it the largest and most established barre fitness brand in the world.During the segment, So discusses why Pure Barre has endured in an industry often driven by changing fitness trends. While many workouts have moved toward faster, louder and increasingly high-impact experiences, Pure Barre has remained focused on precision, technique and consistency-demonstrating that strength can be built through small, controlled movements designed to challenge the entire body.Viewers will also discover how Pure Barre has evolved far beyond the traditional barre workout. Today, the brand offers multiple class formats focused on strength, power, endurance, flexibility and recovery, giving members the ability to build a well-rounded fitness routine within the Pure Barre method.But the story of Pure Barre extends beyond the workout itself. The conversation highlights the powerful sense of community that has developed inside its studios, where members, instructors and franchise owners have built relationships that often span years-and even generations.That longevity can be seen throughout the Pure Barre network. Some studio owners have been part of the brand for more than a decade, while members routinely celebrate milestones of 100, 500, 1,000 classes and beyond. Across the network, some dedicated members have completed 2,000, 3,000 and even 5,000 Pure Barre classes, demonstrating the lasting role the workout and its community can play throughout different stages of life.“Reaching 25 years is an incredible milestone, but what makes the Pure Barre story so powerful is the community behind it,” said Bill and Giuliana Rancic.“It's not simply about fitness-it's about creating strength, confidence and connection that people can carry with them outside the studio.”The feature also looks ahead to the next chapter for Pure Barre as the brand continues to innovate while maintaining the technique and community that have defined it for 25 years. As part of its anniversary celebration, Pure Barre brought its community together for a global event in New York and via livestream, with the goal of creating the largest simultaneous barre class in history.As Pure Barre celebrates its 25th anniversary, its mission remains rooted in the same belief that inspired the brand from the beginning: movement has the power to transform more than the body. It can build confidence, strengthen mindset, create meaningful connections and help people remain active throughout every stage of life.Tune in to WE tv on September 25, 2026 at 8:30 AM EST to watch the full Life+Leisure segment and discover how Pure Barre is celebrating 25 Years Strong while inspiring the next generation to find their own strength through movement.About Pure BarrePure Barre is the largest barre fitness brand in the world, offering low-impact, full-body workouts designed to build strength, confidence and connection. Founded in 2001, Pure Barre has grown to more than 600 studios across North America and has empowered millions of people through its signature technique and expanding range of class formats. With highly trained instructors and an inclusive community, Pure Barre provides a fitness experience designed to support members through every stage of their journey.Learn more at .About Life+LeisureLife+Leisure, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a dynamic lifestyle series exploring the intersections of wellness, travel, design, and innovation. Airing on WE TV and ReachTV, the show inspires audiences to elevate everyday living with expert insights and real stories of empowerment. Learn more at

Gila Stern

Inside Business Today/ Life+Leisure

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