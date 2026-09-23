The Fertility Concierge Brings Compassionate, At-Home Support To The Fertility Journey On Life+Leisure

Lior and Danielle Geft on Life+Leisure with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

Lior and Danielle Geft Share the Personal Story Behind The Fertility Concierge in an Exclusive WE tv Segment Airing September 25, 2026 at 8:30 AM EST

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fertility treatment can bring hope for the future, but the journey itself can also be filled with stress, uncertainty, and an overwhelming treatment schedule. The Fertility Concierge, the nationwide service bringing trained nurses directly to patients' homes for medication and injection support, will be featured on Life+Leisure, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic. The segment airs on WE tv on September 25, 2026 at 8:30 AM EST, highlighting how The Fertility Concierge is helping women and families feel more supported throughout their fertility journeys.The episode features Lior and Danielle Geft, Co-Founders of The Fertility Concierge, who share the deeply personal experience that inspired them to create the company. After navigating fertility treatments themselves, the couple understood firsthand the stress, anxiety, fear, and uncertainty that can accompany the process-and saw an opportunity to make that experience better for others.Founded in 2017, The Fertility Concierge provides at-home medication and fertility injection support through a nationwide network of more than 1,700 trained and certified nurses across 500-plus cities. The team has completed more than 10,000 at-home visits, helping patients receive hands-on support while maintaining more of their normal routines and quality of life.During the segment, Geft discusses the people behind the fertility journey and why support can be just as important as treatment itself. From learning how to administer injections to managing complicated medication schedules, fertility treatment can quickly become all-consuming. The Fertility Concierge was designed to help ease that burden by bringing professional, compassionate assistance directly to patients wherever they may be.Viewers will also learn what sets The Fertility Concierge apart as the only nationwide at-home fertility injection service. Through its proprietary technology platform, extensive nurse network, and TFC-Certification process, the company works to ensure its nurses are specifically trained and certified in fertility injections before supporting patients.The conversation takes on particular meaning with Bill and Giuliana Rancic, who have publicly shared their own experiences with fertility treatment and building their family. Together, the Gefts and the Rancics explore the emotional realities of IVF, the importance of the people who surround patients during treatment, and the difference between simply surviving the fertility journey and feeling supported enough to continue living life through it.Geft also shares some of the stories that have defined The Fertility Concierge-from a nurse who supported a patient through an entire cycle of fertility injections and later served as the labor and delivery nurse when that patient welcomed her baby, to helping patients continue treatment while traveling in destinations such as Carmel, California and the Hamptons.At its core, The Fertility Concierge is built around a simple belief: while no one can make the fertility journey perfect, the right support can make it feel less overwhelming.As The Fertility Concierge continues to expand its nationwide reach, the company is focused on increasing awareness of at-home fertility support, building relationships with fertility clinics across the country, and developing strategic partnerships that can make these services accessible to more women and families.Tune in to WE tv on September 25, 2026 at 8:30 AM EST to watch the full Life+Leisure segment and discover how The Fertility Concierge is bringing professional care, compassion, and the gift of hope directly to patients at home.About The Fertility ConciergeThe Fertility Concierge is a nationwide at-home fertility injection service dedicated to supporting women and families throughout fertility treatment. Founded in 2017 by Lior Geft and his wife, Danielle, following their own fertility journey, the company provides in-home medication and injection support through a network of more than 1,700 trained and certified nurses in over 500 cities. With more than 10,000 at-home visits completed, The Fertility Concierge combines compassionate care, proprietary technology, and specialized nurse training to help patients navigate treatment with greater confidence and support. Learn more atAbout Life+LeisureLife+Leisure, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a dynamic lifestyle series exploring the intersections of wellness, travel, design, and innovation. Airing on WE TV and ReachTV, the show inspires audiences to elevate everyday living with expert insights and real stories of empowerment. Learn more at

Gila Stern

Inside Business Today/ Life+Leisure

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The Fertility Concierge Brings Compassionate, At-Home Support to the Fertility Journey on Life+Leisure News Provided By Inside Business Today/ Life+Leisure September 23, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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