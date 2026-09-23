Entouch Unveils New Brand, Names Matt Singer CEO And Sets New Product Direction

Matt Singer, Entouch CEO

Refreshed software, next-generation IoT hardware and AI bring a simpler, smarter approach to energy management and building operations.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Entouch today unveiled a new brand, named Matt Singer Chief Executive Officer and set out a new product direction focused on making buildings easier and less expensive to run.

The company is refreshing its software experience and advancing its hardware offering with next-generation Internet of Things (IoT) controllers and sensors designed to give multi-site businesses better visibility and control across every location.

Entouch connects energy, HVAC, refrigeration, lighting and equipment data in one platform. Teams can monitor energy use, control equipment remotely, understand asset performance and identify where attention is needed.

AI makes that building data easier to use, helping teams spot unusual behavior, focus on the right issues and make better decisions before sending a technician to a site. The goal is simple: lower energy costs, improve asset visibility, reduce unnecessary truck rolls and make buildings easier to operate.

Smarter Buildings. Better Business.

“We have a clear plan for where Entouch goes next,” said Singer.“We're investing in the software and hardware our customers use every day and connecting the data inside their buildings in a much smarter way. The outcome should be simple: more visibility, more control and lower operating costs.”

A Smarter Way to Run Buildings

Entouch's refreshed software experience is designed around the workflows facility teams use every day, with a modern interface and mobile access across locations.

Connected Entouch IoT hardware, including controllers, sensors and energy monitoring technology, brings real-time building and equipment data into the platform. Entouch can also connect with third-party IoT devices, allowing businesses to manage different building types and equipment through one experience.

By combining energy, runtime, temperature and equipment data, Entouch can provide greater visibility into asset performance and help teams determine what needs attention.

When service is needed, Entouch can also connect building intelligence to facility management systems. Through its integration with Ecotrak, equipment and energy data can connect with asset history, work orders and maintenance activity, giving teams more context before work is dispatched.

New Leadership

Matt Singer takes the CEO role alongside an experienced leadership team responsible for the next phase of Entouch. He is joined by Kaveh Mirzaei as Chief Technology Officer and Michael Henne as Chief Financial Officer. Entouch is backed by Respida Capital, which acquired the company last year.

“Entouch has a strong market opportunity and a clear direction for the business,” said James Zubok, Co-Founder and Managing Member of Respida Capital.“Matt and this leadership team bring the operating experience to move quickly and execute. We're excited about the investment being made across the product, hardware and customer experience and what that means for the next phase of Entouch.”

About Entouch

Entouch is The Intelligent Building Platform built for businesses with multiple locations. We bring energy management, HVAC, lighting, refrigeration, energy meters, and other building systems together in one connected IoT platform, making it easier to see, manage, and improve how every location performs. Entouch gives teams a clear view of energy use and building performance across their entire portfolio. With real-time insights, intelligent controls, and AI, businesses can reduce energy waste, catch problems before they become costly, manage equipment remotely, and make smarter decisions about their buildings. The result is lower energy and operating costs, more efficient maintenance, fewer surprises, and buildings that simply run better.

Today, Entouch helps manage more than 20,000 locations, helping businesses turn energy efficiency and smarter building operations into better business performance. Smarter Buildings. Better Business. Learn more at entouchcontrols.

Shawna Moore

Entouch

+1 310-365-7634

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Entouch Unveils New Brand, Names Matt Singer CEO and Sets New Product Direction News Provided By Entouch September 23, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Technology



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