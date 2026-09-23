De Nora Launches Integrated Water Technology Solutions At WEFTEC 2026

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Newly integrated ChlorGuard®, Hydro-PAQ and PFAS solutions give customers more choice, support and smarter ways to solve complex water treatment challenges.

SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Industrie De Nora S.p.A., a global leader in electrochemistry, water treatment and sustainable solutions will launch a new suite of integrated water technology solutions at WEFTEC 2026, bringing recently added capabilities in plant safety, advanced filtration and PFAS removal into one connected portfolio built to help customers solve their toughest treatment challenges.The launches mark an important step in De Nora's ongoing integration of expanded technologies into its water treatment portfolio, giving utilities and industrial customers more ways to address rising safety, operational and compliance demands. With a broader set of proven solutions and deep application expertise, De Nora can better match the right technology to the right challenge - and support customers from selection through long-term operation.A key highlight at WEFTEC will be the official launch of ChlorGuardwithin De Nora's Total Plant Safety offering. Now integrated with Capital Controlsgas feed equipment, gas detection and gas scrubbing technologies, ChlorGuard strengthens De Nora's complete approach to chlorine system safety - helping utilities reduce risk and protect critical operations.Another major launch is Hydro-PAQ, a high-performance filtration platform that expands De Nora's portfolio. Designed to help customers improve water quality, optimize treatment performance and address demanding process requirements, Hydro-PAQ strengthens De Nora's ability to deliver integrated filtration solutions alongside its established DE NORA TETRAfilter technologies.The integrated portfolio also expands De Nora's PFAS treatment capabilities. Alongside proven SORB FX solutions for Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) and Ion Exchange treatment, De Nora now offers advanced membrane filtration solutions, giving customers greater flexibility to select the most effective PFAS strategy for their site, water quality and treatment goals.Together, the launches of ChlorGuard and Hydro-PAQ, alongside expanded PFAS treatment capabilities, reinforce De Nora's position as a partner that brings proven technologies together into practical, customer-focused solutions for the full range of water treatment challenges."This launch is about turning a broader portfolio into stronger outcomes for our customers," said Marwan Nesicolaci, Chief Executive Officer of De Nora Water Technologies. "By integrating these solutions into our offering, we are giving utilities and industrial operators more choice, more flexibility and the confidence that comes from working with a trusted partner that understands how to apply the right technology to the right challenge."Join Us at WEFTECVisitors to WEFTEC can see the newly integrated solutions in action during De Nora's Monday hospitality event, with expert presentations covering ChlorGuard and Total Plant Safety, Hydro-PAQ filtration, PFAS treatment and emerging opportunities across the water sector.About De NoraIndustrie De Nora S.p.A. is an Italian multinational company founded in 1923 and listed on the Euronext Milan stock exchange. A global leader in electrochemical processes and technologies for water management, it provides products and services that enable industrial processes in the chlor-alkali, electronics, battery, water treatment (both municipal and industrial), and green hydrogen sectors. With an operational presence across multiple regions-including the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Asia-De Nora delivers customized solutions, effectively and reliably meeting market demands. Committed to ESG principles, the company integrates environmental sustainability and social responsibility into all its activities.For further information and to access the Media Kit: Media Kit | De Nora

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De Nora Launches Integrated Water Technology Solutions at WEFTEC 2026 News Provided By Boeh Agency September 23, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Waste Management



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