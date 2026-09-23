New York's 53Rd Annual Village Halloween Parade Announces, 'Body & Soul' Theme And Spectacular Firehorse! Procession

Photo Credit: Corey Weaver, San Francisco Opera.

MacArthur“Genius” & Master Puppeteer Basil Twist and Choreographer Julie Atlas Muz Bring Firehorse! to Life, Leading Nation's Most Iconic Halloween Celebration

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The highly anticipated 53rd Annual Village Halloween Parade returns to New York City on Saturday, October 31, 2026, inviting New Yorkers and visitors from around the world to step into the streets, embrace their imaginations, and celebrate the timeless connection between Body & Soul.This year's theme explores the relationship between the physical body and the spirit within it, a particularly resonant idea in an increasingly digital and disembodied world. On Halloween night, the Parade asks New York City to put down the screens, get back into its body, and let its collective soul move.Leading the Parade this year will be a spectacular new performance: Firehorse! commissioned from MacArthur“Genius” and master puppeteer Basil Twist and choreographed by acclaimed performance artist Julie Atlas Muz.The magnificent Firehorses will charge at the front of the Parade, conjuring the positive energy the world seems to need right now and clearing a path for the thousands of costumed participants who will follow. Filled with passion, creativity and charisma, the Firehorses will invite audiences and participants alike to connect with their joy, authenticity and independence, transforming the streets of New York into a living spectacle of movement, imagination and collective energy.Theme Statement: Body & SoulThe skeletons that lead the Halloween Parade each year walk the razor's edge between the physical world and the spirit realm. They are the All-Souls of Hallow's Eve. We are all wandering souls. And in order to truly embrace and live within our spirit, we must feel it in our bones and so we need an earthly body.But we live in an increasingly disembodied world. We communicate through screens, create virtual selves, and experience so much of life through a device. But where is the body in all this? And where does the spirit live?This year, the Village Halloween Parade invites everyone to get back into their bodies and express their souls. Learn more here:Join The ParadeThe Village Halloween Parade begins at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 31, proceeding along Sixth Avenue from Canal Street to 15th Street.The Parade is free and open to everyone, whether you want to watch from the sidelines or become part of the spectacle yourself. No ticket is required to attend or participate in the Parade.Those looking for an enhanced experience can purchase VIP access, with ticket options including:·Skip the Line Entry – Early access to the Parade.·VIP Standing Admission – Premium viewing access.·VIP Seating Section – Reserved seating for an elevated Parade experience.All those in costume are welcome to join the Parade.Participant line-up begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sixth Avenue, south of Spring Street. Participants should approach the Parade start only from the south at Canal Street and Sixth Avenue.The Parade will also be televised live on NY1 beginning at 8 p.m. ET, bringing the sights, sounds and spirit of Halloween in New York City to audiences beyond the streets of Greenwich Village.Start Early and Keep the Celebration Going: Halloween Festival WeekendThe official parties of the Village Halloween Parade will take place on two nights this year Friday, October 30, and Saturday, October 31 at House of Yes in Industry City, Brooklyn, which will be transformed for the weekend into a“House of Hallucinations.”Warm up for the Parade on Friday night or join us after the Parade for an afterparty on Saturday night at“House of Hallucinations”, which transforms House of Yes into a surreal dreamscape filled with immersive performances, mind-bending installations, curious creatures, and dance floors that blur the line between fantasy and reality.Doors open at 10 p.m. ET, with the parties continuing until 5 a.m. both nights. The parties are open to guests 18 years and older and will feature a $5,000 cash prize for Best Costume on Halloween Night.For tickets and event details, visit .Firehorse! Press OpportunityIn advance of Halloween night, rehearsals for Firehorse! will take place on Dominick Street outside HERE Theater during the final week of October, providing a special opportunity for members of the press to preview the extraordinary creatures before they take their place at the head of the Parade.Dates and times to be announced.Interviews are available upon request with Basil Twist and Julie Atlas Muz, as well as Jeanne Fleming, Artistic and Producing Director of the Village Halloween Parade.The Firehorse creation is made in conjunction with Tandem Otter Productions, with Barbara Busackino serving as Producer.About the Village Halloween ParadeThe Village Halloween Parade is a vital part of New York City's cultural landscape, dedicated to enhancing the city's imaginative spirit through large-scale participatory events. As the only parade in the country with an artistic foundation at its core, the Halloween Parade inspires hundreds of thousands to step into the streets, transforming public spaces with creativity, freedom, and celebration. By animating the senses and fostering a renewed connection to the city's environment, the parade strengthens the spirit of community, continuity, and shared joy among New Yorkers and visitors alike.Driven by a mission to rejuvenate the city's spirit and economy, the Village Halloween Parade continues to play a unique role in New York's cultural life, bringing people together to experience the power of art in motion.For more information on how to participate or attend, please visit .

Grant McMillan

Rubenstein Public Relations

+1 212-805-3015

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New York's 53rd Annual Village Halloween Parade Announces, 'Body & Soul' Theme and Spectacular Firehorse! Procession News Provided By Rubenstein Public Relations September 23, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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