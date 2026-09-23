America Celebrates 250 Once, Thomas J. Henry Law Has Been Living The Number

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Thomas J. Henry Center for Philanthropy

With hundreds of attorneys, $billion client results and over $200 million given in major philanthropic initiatives the Texas personal injury firm is celebrating

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As the United States prepares to mark America 250, one of Texas' most recognized personal injury law firms has a milestone number of its own to celebrate.For Thomas J. Henry Law, 250 is more than a national anniversary theme. It is a number that already speaks to the firm's growth, reach and impact. From a team of more than 100 personal injury attorneys to a record of major client results, philanthropic giving and community initiatives that extend far beyond the courtroom.Founded by trial attorney Thomas J. Henry, the firm has grown into one of the largest personal injury firms in Texas, representing clients from offices in Corpus Christi, San Antonio, Austin, Dallas and Houston. The firm handles accident claims, mass tort, product liability, child injury, whistleblower protection and other complex injury matters nationwide.As America looks back on 250 years of independence, the Thomas J. Henry Law story offers its own version of the number, one built around advocacy, scale, service and results.The firm has previously highlighted more than $1 billion in recent client results delivered over a four-year period, along with high-profile verdicts and settlements in catastrophic injury, trucking accident, medical malpractice, wrongful death and civil rights matters. The firm's case history includes major results such as $67 million for a company vehicle accident resulting in spinal cord and back injuries, $60 million for a drunk driving accident, $50 million for a trucking accident resulting in wrongful death and $30.2 million for an accident involving a recalled vehicle.However, Thomas J. Henry's public profile has never been limited to the courtroom alone.In Corpus Christi, the Thomas J. Henry Center for Philanthropy was announced as a new hub for charitable outreach, designed to support and streamline millions of dollars in giving each year locally, nationally and globally. The center reflects Henry's long-standing view that success should be shared with the communities that helped make it possible.“This center is a natural extension of our belief that success should always be shared. We are proud to reinvest in the people and communities that have given us so much.” Thomas J. Henry said in announcing the creation of the Center for Philanthropy.That philosophy has shown up in initiatives ranging from Feast of Texas, created to help feed individuals and families in need during the holiday season, to a $1 million cash giveaway, a Greece trip giveaway and disaster-relief efforts. In Puerto Rico, Henry previously donated 200 outdoor school rooms to help restore classrooms and support students, teachers and families in areas affected by earthquakes.The America 250 moment also offers a timely lens on the firm's broader identity: a Texas-born legal brand built on mobility, ambition and access to representation for injured clients taking on some of the largest defendants in the country.With more than 30 years in practice, Henry has built a reputation for aggressive advocacy, major verdicts and a client-centered approach. His firm has also become a major legal employer and training ground, with technology-driven offices, state-of-the-art case management systems and a model courthouse designed to help attorneys prepare for trial.“As America prepares to celebrate 250 years, this is a moment to think about what service, justice and community mean,” Thomas J. Henry said.“For our firm, the mission remains clear: fight for our clients, support our people and give back wherever we can make a difference.”The number 250 may belong to the nation in 2026. For Thomas J. Henry Law, it also reflects a firm built at scale. Today with hundreds of attorneys, major courtroom results, a growing philanthropic platform and a Texas-sized belief that success carries responsibility.For more information on upcoming giveaways and sponsorships, visitAbout Thomas J. Henry:Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC is one of the nation's leading personal injury firms. Since 1993, the firm has fought to secure justice and compensation for individuals who have lost loved ones due to the negligence of others and to prevent similar instances of wrongful death from occurring again.Over that time, Thomas J. Henry and his firm have received numerous awards and recognitions, including Attorney of the Year by Top 100 Lawyers (Top 100 Registry, Inc.) for Outstanding Achievement in Personal Injury and Mass Tort. He was also named a Top 10 Trucking Trial Lawyer by The National Trial Lawyers and a Legal Superstar of 2022 by Newsweek.Outside of the courtroom, the firm is known for its many philanthropic endeavors and generous contributions to local and global communities. The firm has an active philanthropy program that supports causes related to poverty, veterans, national disaster relief, education, animal welfare, and the arts.For more information about Thomas J. Henry please visit thomasjhenrylaw.IG: @tjhlaw | FB: tjhlaw | X/T: @ThomasJHenryLaw

Norah Lawlor

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America Celebrates 250 Once, Thomas J. Henry Law Has Been Living the Number News Provided By Lawlor Media Group, Inc. September 23, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, International Organizations, Law



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