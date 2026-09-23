New Blis White Paper Explores Why Carrier Data Is The Future Of Audience Strategy

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) “The New Audience Foundation” explores why carrier data can provide a more accurate, durable foundation for omnichannel audience strategy

- Alex Boras, President of BlisNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Blis, the omnichannel advertising platform and part of T-Mobile Advertising Solutions, today released a white paper examining how US marketers can build more accurate and durable audience strategies as consumer behavior becomes increasingly fragmented across channels, devices and environments.“The New Audience Foundation: Why Carrier Data Is the Future of Audience Strategy” draws on new research conducted by Sapio Research and commissioned by Blis. The findings reveal that despite growing confidence in audience targeting, marketers continue to question the quality of the signals underpinning it.More than half (54%) of US marketers cite data accuracy or representativeness as a leading obstacle to audience targeting, while 67% agree that many audience datasets are built on siloed signals that leave brands with a fragmented view of the customer journey.The white paper explores how carrier data can help address these challenges by providing a more cohesive view of consumer behavior across digital and physical environments. It also examines the growing importance of source-data quality as marketers rely more heavily on audience modeling and AI-driven advertising.“Marketers don't need more disconnected audience data. They need a stronger foundation for understanding how consumers actually behave,” said Alex Boras, President of Blis.“Carrier data gives marketers a unique view across mobile engagement and real-world behavior that isn't confined to a single app, platform or operating system. Our goal with this research is to help marketers understand what that can unlock as they build audience strategies for an increasingly omnichannel and AI-driven world.”The research also suggests marketers are already looking toward new sources of audience intelligence. 71% agree that carrier data has the potential to become an important signal for the future of omnichannel advertising.In the US, Blis is the exclusive omnichannel activation point for T-Mobile's carrier insights, transforming privacy-centric signals into audience intelligence that marketers can use to understand, reach and measure audiences across channels.The report is based on a June 2026 survey conducted by Sapio Research of 400 senior marketing decision-makers across the US and UK, including 200 US marketers at brands, advertisers and media agencies responsible for digital advertising and programmatic media investment.Read the full white paper:The New Audience Foundation: Why Carrier Data Is the Future of Audience Strategy isavailable for free download at .About BlisBlis, part of T-Mobile Advertising Solutions, is an omnichannel advertising platform that helps brands understand, reach, and engage audiences across every major channel and device.Blis is the omnichannel activation point for carrier insights, providing a comprehensive view of consumer movement, mobile engagement, media consumption, and shopping behavior. With a privacy-centric, ID-intelligent approach, Blis transforms these insights into durable audience signals that help marketers drive measurable business outcomes online and offline.Across international markets, Blis works with leading telecommunications providers and other strategic partners to bring its audience intelligence and omnichannel capabilities to major brands and media agencies around the world.

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New Blis White Paper Explores Why Carrier Data Is the Future of Audience Strategy News Provided By Sharp Pen Media September 23, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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