G2 Names Quorum A Leader In Public Affairs Software For Fall 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Quorum earns the highest G2 Score in the category, backed by the most reviews of any public affairs platform on the Grid®.

- Erin MillsWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Quorum, AI for government affairs, has again been named a Leader in G2's Fall 2026 GridReport for Public Affairs and Advocacy Software. Quorum earned the highest G2 Score in the category - a 91 out of 100 - based on verified user feedback collected through July 28, 2026.G2 updates its GridReport every quarter using fresh review data and places qualifying software into one of four quadrants: Leaders, High Performers, Contenders, and Niche. Products need at least 10 reviews to qualify. Placement is determined by two measures: Satisfaction, drawn from verified user reviews, and Market Presence, based on market share, seller size, and reach.Quorum earned the highest score in the category on both measures. Its 175 verified reviews also make it the most-reviewed public affairs software platform on G2, with more than three times as many reviews as the next-most-reviewed Leader.“This recognition matters because it reflects the experiences of people using Quorum every day,” said Erin Mills, Chief Marketing Officer at Quorum.“Our customers have complex jobs. They rely on Quorum to stay ahead of policy developments, work more effectively, and show the impact of their work. Their feedback is the strongest measure of whether we're delivering on that promise.”Reviewers point to Quorum's connected approach to public affairs work. Legislative and regulatory tracking, stakeholder management, grassroots advocacy, and PAC compliance all run on one shared data set. Quincy, Quorum's AI assistant, brings that information together so teams can move from alert to outreach to report without leaving the platform.What customers are saying:Jordan W., a Policy Fellow, described it as a "one-stop shop" for legislative work - he can pull up a bill, find the sponsor's contact information, and ask Quincy to draft a summary for his CEO without switching tools. (G2 review, May 2026)Greg G. highlighted the platform's real-time accuracy, noting that Quorum "refreshes bill statuses in real time" across every bill his team is tracking, with representative contact details pulled automatically instead of managed by hand. (G2 review, July 2026)Marcel F. pointed to how Quorum fits into an existing tech stack, saying its Salesforce and Outlook integrations help "eliminate duplication" and keep his team's stakeholder outreach coordinated. (G2 review, February 2026)Quorum's standing held across the board this quarter: it also posted an 86% likelihood-to-recommend score among reviewers and a Net Promoter Score of 53.To see Quorum's full G2 profile, visit g2/products/quorum-us-quorum/reviews.Source: G2 GridReport for Public Affairs and Advocacy Software, Fall 2026, based on data gathered through July 28, 2026. G2 Score, Satisfaction, and Market Presence are G2's proprietary metrics. Full Griddata is licensed to Quorum and not reproduced here beyond Quorum's own standing.

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G2 Names Quorum a Leader in Public Affairs Software for Fall 2026 News Provided By Quorum September 23, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Politics, Technology, U.S. Politics



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