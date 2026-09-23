D3V Achieves Google Cloud Premier Partner Status And Expands AI Capabilities Through Anthropic Partnership

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) D3V combines Google Cloud AI, Anthropic's Claude, and Zenta Pulse to help organizations build, govern, and optimize multi-model AI environments.

- Steve Sangapu, CEO of D3V Technology SolutionsDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- D3V Technology Solutions (D3V), a cloud and AI solutions company, today announced that it has achieved Premier tier status within the Google Cloud Partner Network, marking an important milestone in the company's continued growth and investment in Google Cloud.D3V also announced an expanded partnership with Anthropic, strengthening its ability to help organizations build and deploy enterprise AI solutions using Claude alongside Google Cloud technologies.“Achieving Google Cloud Premier status reflects the investment our team has made in technical expertise, customer outcomes and our relationship with Google Cloud,” said Steve Sangapu, CEO of D3V Technology Solutions.“The bigger opportunity is helping customers move AI from experimentation into production while giving them the flexibility to use the right models for the right workloads within a secure, governed environment.”One Architecture, Multiple ModelsD3V helps organizations build governed AI architectures on Google Cloud that can take advantage of both Google's Gemini models and Anthropic's Claude models, allowing enterprises to select and combine models based on workload requirements while maintaining a consistent cloud, security and governance foundation.Through its Anthropic partnership, D3V helps organizations identify high-value Claude use cases, develop production AI agents and workflows using technologies such as the Model Context Protocol (MCP), and integrate those solutions with enterprise applications, data and Google Cloud environments.“Partnering with Google Cloud and Anthropic gives our customers greater flexibility as they develop their AI strategies,” Sangapu said.“Increasingly, the question isn't which single model to standardize on, but how to use the right models for the right workloads while keeping the overall environment secure, manageable and measurable.”Zenta Pulse Brings FinOps Discipline to AID3V complements its cloud and AI services with Zenta Pulse, its proprietary FinOps and cloud intelligence platform. Pulse provides visibility into cloud costs and consumption, anomaly detection, automated budget controls and natural-language interaction through its Ollie AI agent.D3V is extending that same discipline to AI consumption. Zenta Pulse FinOps for AI is being developed to provide consolidated visibility across Google Gemini, Anthropic Claude and OpenAI, including usage and cost attribution by model, workload, project and organizational owner.“AI is creating a new category of consumption-based technology spending,” said David Novosad, COO of Zenta.“Organizations need to understand not just what they are spending, but where that spending is occurring, who is driving it and what business outcomes it supports.”Together, D3V's Google Cloud expertise, Anthropic partnership, AI engineering capabilities and Zenta Pulse platform support its broader Build, Innovate, Optimize approach: establishing the cloud and data foundation, building production AI solutions, and continuously managing their performance, governance and cost.Organizations interested in a multi-model AI architecture assessment or a complimentary cloud security assessment through Zenta Pulse can request one from D3V.About D3V Technology SolutionsD3V Technology Solutions is a cloud and AI solutions company helping organizations modernize technology, automate workflows and put artificial intelligence into production. D3V brings together expertise in cloud engineering, software development, data platforms, AI agents, cybersecurity, FinOps and managed services.Through its Build, Innovate, Optimize model, D3V helps customers establish modern cloud and data foundations, develop measurable AI solutions, and continuously manage and optimize their technology environments.D3V is a Google Cloud Premier Partner and partners with Anthropic to help organizations implement Claude-based enterprise AI solutions.For more information, visit d3vtech or follow D3V Technology Solutions on LinkedIn.Media Contact:

Ray Stephens

D3V Technology Solutions

+1 415-810-0692

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D3V Achieves Google Cloud Premier Partner Status and Expands AI Capabilities Through Anthropic Partnership News Provided By D3V Technology Solutions September 23, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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