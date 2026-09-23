Museum Access Announces Season 8 Streaming Launch“Salute To America” With 10 New Episodes

Museum Access host Leslie Mueller at the Lake Placid Olympic Museum, Lake Placid, NY

Join host Leslie Mueller for an inspiring journey through museums, sharing the stories, and people that define the American spirit

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Museum Access proudly announces the streaming launch of Season 8,“Salute to America,” a special 10-episode season commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States. Now streaming on Amazon, YouTube and Tubi with more to follow. This landmark season takes viewers on a captivating journey through museums that honor the innovation, resilience and enduring spirit of America. Museum Access is also airing on Public Television /PBS stations nationwide. Check your local listings.An educational series at its core, Museum Access engages audiences from grade school students to lifelong learners-all united by the gift of curiosity. Each episode is designed to inform, inspire and spark discovery by making America's museums accessible and meaningful for viewers of all ages. With its signature blend of storytelling, access and discovery, Museum Access continues to connect audiences with the rich cultural tapestry of the United States-one museum at a time.“I'm thrilled to bring Season 8 to streaming audiences and give viewers even more ways to experience these extraordinary museums. This new season, a 'Salute to America' celebrates the people, places and stories that have shaped our nation. I'm excited that viewers can now stream our series whenever and wherever they choose.” - Leslie Mueller, Creator and Host.From our Colonial beginnings to modern-day achievements, Season 8 explores the people, places, and pivotal moments that have shaped our nation. Each episode offers exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to extraordinary institutions and rare artifacts, bringing history to life in a way only Museum Access can.Watch Museum Access-Where Every Visit is an Adventure!Highlights of the new season include:. A visit to America's first law school and an 18th-century courthouse, illuminating the foundations of justice and democracy.. The evolution of flight, from early aviation pioneers to the triumphs of space exploration.. The majestic Ticonderoga steamboat, a National Historic Landmark with a rich and colorful past.. Inspiring stories of Olympic champions and a tribute to NASA legend Captain James Lovell. A breathtaking Gilded Age mansion, showcasing art, architecture and Tiffany Studios.. A powerful look inside the 'People's House: A White House Experience' in Washington, DC, exploring the story of American democracy.. Behind-the-scenes insights into the vital roles of firefighting and law enforcement.. A special visit to the studio of iconic American illustrator Norman Rockwell, celebrating storytelling through art.About Leslie MuellerA lifelong artist and museum lover, Leslie's award-winning fine art is represented in private and corporate collections worldwide and is included in the United States, 'Art in the Embassies' program. She is also an award-winning art director and producer. Experienced in front of and behind the camera, Leslie produced D.I.Y. segments for two Lifetime Television shows and created her own award -winning program, 'Art & Style' which aired on CT Cablevision for over 10 years.“I've had the opportunity to visit many of our nation's great museums. I've learned that they open our minds to different cultures as we celebrate the past, present and future and I love sharing these national treasures with everyone”MUSEUM ACCESS Streaming distribution by Janson MediaPublic Television / PBS distribution by Executive Program Services...

Leslie Mueller

Museum Access

+1 203-661-1023

...

Season 8 Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Museum Access Announces Season 8 Streaming Launch“Salute to America” with 10 New Episodes News Provided By The Writing Detective September 23, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.