Centaris Acquires Nuwave Technology Partners, Expanding Managed IT, Cybersecurity And AI Capabilities Across Michigan

Combined company serves 600+ clients from five Michigan locations, adding NuWave's Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo offices.

- Patrick Casey, President & CEO, CentarisSTERLING HEIGHTS, MI, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Centaris, a leading managed technology solutions provider, today announced the acquisition of NuWave Technology Partners, a Michigan-based managed services provider with offices in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.The combination expands Centaris' presence across Michigan while bringing together two organizations with complementary capabilities, experienced teams and a shared commitment to long-term client relationships. Both companies have also developed client-facing AI services focused on practical adoption, governance, security and automation.“NuWave is a great fit for Centaris because of the strength of its team, the relationships it has built with clients and the capabilities the two organizations bring together,” said Patrick Casey, President and CEO of Centaris.“Our clients are navigating more technology change than ever from cybersecurity and compliance to cloud, automation and AI. Together, we can bring them greater depth, broader expertise and more resources while preserving the relationships and responsiveness they value.”NuWave clients will gain access to the broader resources of Centaris, including expanded cybersecurity and compliance expertise, Microsoft cloud and business solutions, advanced engineering resources, managed services, and AI capabilities. Centaris clients will likewise benefit from the experience, relationships and capabilities the NuWave team brings to the combined organization.As AI becomes an increasingly important part of how organizations operate, the combined company will help clients adopt these technologies in practical, secure and well-governed ways. By bringing together cybersecurity, compliance, Microsoft cloud, automation and AI expertise, Centaris can help clients identify valuable use cases, establish appropriate governance and safeguards, and reduce the risks associated with sensitive data exposure and unapproved AI tools.“For more than 20 years, we've built NuWave around relationships with our clients, employees and communities,” said Kyle Paalman, President and Co-Founder of NuWave Technology Partners.“As we considered the next chapter for NuWave, it was important to find a partner that respected what we've built while giving our clients and team access to greater resources and capabilities. Centaris shares our commitment to service and our belief that technologies such as AI, cybersecurity and cloud will play an increasingly important role in helping our clients succeed.”The combined organization now serves more than 600 clients and has five locations across Michigan, including Sterling Heights, Casco, Petoskey, Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.About CentarisCentaris is a Great Lakes-based technology solutions provider helping small and mid-sized organizations securely manage and advance their technology environments. Centaris provides managed and co-managed IT, cybersecurity, compliance, Microsoft cloud and business solutions, communications, AI advisory and governance, automation, and technology consulting services.About NuWave Technology PartnersFounded in 2005, NuWave Technology Partners is a Michigan-based technology services provider delivering managed and co-managed IT, cybersecurity, communications, AI and technology solutions. With offices in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, NuWave serves organizations throughout Michigan and the Midwest.

Mike Nowak

Centaris

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Centaris Acquires NuWave Technology Partners, Expanding Managed IT, Cybersecurity and AI Capabilities Across Michigan News Provided By Zilker Partners September 23, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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