Brighter Signals To Appoint Bill Russo, Founder And CEO Of Automobility, As Independent Director

Bill Russo, Automobility founder and CEO

Veteran automotive, electronics and technology executive brings four decades of global experience

- Andrew D. Klein, CEO and Co-founder of Brighter Signals

AMSTERDAM, NORTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brighter Signals B.V., developer of a patented fabric-based sensing platform for in-cabin automotive safety and comfort, today announced that Bill Russo, Founder and CEO of the Shanghai-based mobility strategy and investment advisory firm Automobility Limited, has agreed to join the company's Board of Directors as an independent director. The appointment is expected to become effective in the fourth quarter of 2026, following formalization by the Company's general meeting of shareholders in accordance with Dutch law.

Mr. Russo's appointment reflects the growing centrality of China to Brighter Signals' strategy - both as the location of its manufacturing base and as the source of the technical standards and feature innovation increasingly setting the pace for the global automotive industry. Brighter Signals' sensors are produced in partnership with CAIP Ltd, its manufacturing partner in Changshu, China, and the company's occupancy and seat-belt-reminder sensing technology is designed to meet the feature expectations of OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers operating in, and increasingly led by, the Chinese market.

"China is no longer just where a great deal of the world's vehicles are built - it is where a great deal of the world's vehicle technology is now defined," said Andrew Klein, Co-Founder and CEO of Brighter Signals. "The pace of feature innovation coming out of China's EV makers is reshaping what OEMs everywhere expect inside the cabin. We don't just need a manufacturing partner in China - we need to be woven into that ecosystem: understanding it, contributing to it, and building real relationships within it. Few people understand that ecosystem, and how an outside company can genuinely integrate with it, better than Bill. We're fortunate to have him joining us."

Mr. Russo brings more than 40 years of automotive and technology industry experience, including 15 years as a Chrysler executive - where, as Vice President of Chrysler Northeast Asia, he negotiated partner agreements with the Chinese government and brought six vehicle programs to market in three years - and more than 20 years based in China and greater Asia. He spent nearly 12 years earlier in his career in electronics and information technology at IBM and Harman International. Since 2017, he has led Automobility Limited, advising clients on strategy and investment across the future of mobility. He chairs the Automotive Committee of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai and previously served as a non-executive director of AGP Group, a global Tier 1 automotive glazing supplier.

"Brighter Signals has real, patented sensing technology at a moment when the industry - and China's EV makers in particular - are racing to put more intelligence into the cabin," said Bill Russo, Founder and CEO of Automobility Limited. "Companies that treat China purely as a low-cost manufacturing base are missing the bigger story: this is where much of the innovation agenda for the smart cabin is being written. I've spent my career helping companies engage seriously with China's automotive ecosystem rather than around it, and I look forward to helping Brighter Signals do exactly that - with its manufacturing partners, with OEMs and Tier 1s, and with the broader network of EV and intelligent-driving companies now shaping where this industry goes next."

As an independent director, Mr. Russo will advise Brighter Signals on its China manufacturing relationships, its engagement with Chinese OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, and its positioning relative to the technical and feature standards emerging from China's EV leaders - insight the company expects to prove increasingly relevant as those standards shape automotive requirements globally.

Andrew Klein

Brighter Signals BV

+31 6 23660310

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Brighter Signals to Appoint Bill Russo, Founder and CEO of Automobility, as Independent Director News Provided By Brighter Signals BV September 23, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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